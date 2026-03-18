Iran Women's Football Team Returns Home After Most Players Give Up Australia Asylum Bids: Reports

While two Iranian players, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, chose to remain in Australia, others who initially sought asylum after the team was knocked out of the Women’s Asian Cup later changed their minds

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Iran Womens Football Team Returns Home After Players Give Up Australia Asylum Bids: Reports
Iran players pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's Asian Cup match between Iran and the Philippines in Robina, Australia. Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP, File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran players reportedly return home from Australia

  • Footage shared of them landing in Turkey and taking a bus to the border

  • Several of the players had sought asylum earlier

Iran’s national women’s football team has returned to the Islamic Republic after several of the players sought asylum in Australia, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

The outlets shared footage of the players entering Iran after landing in Turkey and taking a bus to the border. They were greeted by some officials at the border.

Two Iranian female players, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, chose to remain in Australia and have been training with the Brisbane Roar club.

Others who initially sought asylum after the team was knocked out of the Women’s Asian Cup later changed their minds and said they would return to Iran.

Iran’s squad arrived in Australia for the tournament shortly before the Iran war began on Feb. 28. The team initially gained global attention after some players stayed silent during Iran’s national anthem before their first game in the Asian Cup. The silence was cast as an act of resistance or protest by some commentators and a show of mourning by others.

The players didn’t publicly disclose their views or explain their actions and sang the anthem before their next two matches.

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When the team was knocked out of the tournament and faced the prospect of returning to a country under bombardment, calls grew for Australia’s government to offer the women asylum. Iranian groups in Australia and U.S. President Donald Trump were among those who expressed fears for the women’s safety.

Iranian first Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref last week dismissed suggestions the women would be unsafe if they returned home, saying the country “welcomes its children with open arms and the government guarantees their security.”

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