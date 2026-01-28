UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Two Chelsea Fans Attacked In Naples; Club Advises Caution Ahead Of Napoli Clash

Two supporters were hospitalized after reported ambush by Napoli Ultras on Tuesday night. Chelsea FC issues extreme caution warning to 2,500 traveling fans in Italy

Rohan Mukherjee
Chelsea Football club authorities have advised their fans to tread with caution when they travel to Naples, Italy for the Blues' clash against Napoli on matchday 8 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season's first phase.

This comes after two Chelsea fans were left traumatized by attacks from Napoli ultras, and were later taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League club officials released an official statement after the incident unfolded in the Naples area.

The official statement urged Chelsea fans to take precautionary security measures in the hostile environment of Naples, where away travelling fans get attacked every now and then, especially in European competitions.

Reports have suggested that two Chelsea fans were stabbed and although they haven't sustained any life-threatening injury, the incident is enough to make people scared of the Napoli ultras.

"Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture." - the official statement read.

Additionally, the club has also advised its fans to not roam around the city of Naples and avoid wearing Chelsea blue, carry flags or display the club emblem anywhere within their outfits.

"During Uefa competition matches, attacks on away fans have sometimes occurred in Naples." - Chelsea released in a statement a month ago.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, who are under new head coach Liam Rosenior, just need a win tonight in Naples to secure automatic knockouts qualification.

Their opponents Napoli will also be on the hunt for 3 points in order to finish in those play-offs spots from 9th to 24th. The match takes place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona from 1:30AM (IST) onwards.

