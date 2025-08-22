Rahul Gandhi: 'Vote Chor' Did Not Say A Word About EC

Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi for not addressing the ongoing 'vote chori' that the Congress blames the BJP and EC for.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi, the BJP and the Election Commission of trying to “steal votes” through the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls.

  2. He criticised Modi for staying silent on alleged voter roll irregularities, as well as issues in Manipur, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

  3. Gandhi said the BJP’s “vote theft” was an attack on the Constitution and vowed the INDIA bloc would resist it.

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for saying nothing about his government's purported attempt to use the Election Commission to sway votes while he was in Gayaji, Bihar, earlier in the day.

On the sixth day of the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bhagalpur, Gandhi spoke to a public rally and criticised Modi for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral lists.

“The SIR is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the EC to steal your votes. They are trying their best to snatch your voting rights. The ‘vote chor’ came to Gayaji, but did not say even a word on his government's attempt to steal votes with the help of the EC,” Gandhi said.

The former president of Congress also questioned Modi's stoic silence on the matter.

Gandhi reiterated his accusation that the BJP was stealing elections in state after state in conjunction with the Election Commission of India. He also said that the PM mentioned nothing about the Manipur issue or the purported irregularities in the Maharashtra and Karnataka elections.

“How the EC added about one crore voters in Maharashtra after the BJP-led alliance lost there in the Lok Sabha elections, it's a well-known fact. Vote Chori is an attack on the Constitution of India. The INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to steal voting rights of the people of Bihar,” he said.

The Congress leader claimed that Narendra Modi's vote-stealing tactics are now well known throughout the nation.

Gandhi asserted that the NDA administration has eliminated all job opportunities for young people and that all of its policies are anti-poor.

He claimed that Modi wants to destroy the Constitution, which was given to the nation by BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi and has guaranteed the future of its citizens.

Gandhi claimed the BJP was attempting to deny the nation's citizens the rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Published At:
