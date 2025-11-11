Over 80% Voter Turnout In Rajasthan’s Anta Bypoll Amid Tight Security

Over 80.32% voter turnout recorded in Anta assembly bypoll, reflecting high public participation.
A voter turnout of more than 80 per cent was recorded during the bypoll to Rajasthan’s Anta assembly constituency on Tuesday, held under tight security arrangements.
The counting of votes will take place on November 14. The bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified following his conviction in a criminal case.
Voting began at 7 AM and continued till 6 PM, with a tentative turnout of 80.32 per cent. The constituency has 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women.
Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said polling remained peaceful and orderly.
“Voters exercised their franchise fearlessly in a secure environment. All officials, police personnel, and volunteers performed their duties efficiently to ensure the success of the election,” he stated.
The polling process saw vibrant participation from first-time voters, many of whom celebrated their debut by taking selfies with inked fingers. The festive spirit was visible as several voters arrived in traditional attire, while a model polling station at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Anta was specially decorated for the occasion.
Election observer Subhashree Nanda inspected several polling stations, including Khajurna Kalan and Molki, reviewing the arrangements and security deployment.
To ensure transparency and safety, live webcasting was conducted from all sensitive polling stations, and micro observers were deployed for close monitoring. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were stationed at critical booths, supported by 12 quick response teams, 43 mobile parties, 43 sector magistrates, and senior police and administrative officers to maintain law and order.
All polling stations were declared single-use plastic-free, and candidate photographs were printed on EVM ballot papers for clarity. Separate queues were organized for men and women, with assistance from Anganwadi and ASHA workers.
A total of 15 candidates contested the bypoll, with the main contest between BJP’s Morpal Suman and Congress’ Pramod Jain Bhaya.