Bihar Election Phase II: 20 Districts, 122 Constituencies Go To Polls Today
Bihar has gone to polls in Phase II of its Assembly election on Tuesday, November 11. In this phase 122 constituencies across 20 districts will vote. Polling began at 7 a.m. amid tight security arrangements and brisk participation from voters in several districts. The second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 14.5% by 9 a.m. across 122 constituencies, surpassing the 13.13% recorded during the same period in the first phase.
