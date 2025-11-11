Bihar Election Phase II: 20 Districts, 122 Constituencies Go To Polls Today

A voter gets his finger marked with with indelible ink before casting a vote at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Jehanabad. | Photo: PTI

1/11 Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Rohtas. | Photo: PTI





2/11 MP Pappu Yadav shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Purnia, Bihar. | Photo: PTI





3/11 A buddhist monk shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya. | Photo: PTI





4/11 Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram (left) shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections, in Aurangabad. | Photo: PTI





5/11 A first time voter shows her ID card at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya. | Photo: PTI





6/11 In this image, People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the second and final phase in the Bihar Assembly election, in Madhubani. | Photo: @ECISVEEP/X via PTI





7/11 An elderly woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Jehanabad. | Photo: PTI





8/11 A security personnel stands guard at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Jehanabad. | Photo: PTI





9/11 In this image, Voters show their documents during the second and final phase in the Bihar Assembly elections, in Rohtas. Photo: @dm_rohtas/X via PTI





10/11 Voters show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya Ji, Bihar. | Photo: PTI





11/11 Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections, in Kishanganj. | Photo: PTI





