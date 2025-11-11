Elections

Bihar Election Phase II: 20 Districts, 122 Constituencies Go To Polls Today

Bihar has gone to polls in Phase II of its Assembly election on Tuesday, November 11. In this phase 122 constituencies across 20 districts will vote. Polling began at 7 a.m. amid tight security arrangements and brisk participation from voters in several districts. The second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 14.5% by 9 a.m. across 122 constituencies, surpassing the 13.13% recorded during the same period in the first phase.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Elections: Second phase voting
A voter gets his finger marked with with indelible ink before casting a vote at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Jehanabad. | Photo: PTI
1/11
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor, others cast vote in Rohtas
Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Rohtas. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
Bihar Elections: Pappu Yadav casts vote
MP Pappu Yadav shows his ink-marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Purnia, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
Bihar Election 2nd Phase
A buddhist monk shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
Bihar Elections: Rajesh Ram, others cast vote in Aurangabad
Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram (left) shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections, in Aurangabad. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
Bihar Elections: First phase of polling in Gaya
A first time voter shows her ID card at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
Election In Bihar 2025
In this image, People wait in a queue to cast their votes during the second and final phase in the Bihar Assembly election, in Madhubani. | Photo: @ECISVEEP/X via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
Bihar Election Voting
An elderly woman shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Jehanabad. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Bihar Elections Second Phase Voting Underway
A security personnel stands guard at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Jehanabad. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
Bihar Elections
In this image, Voters show their documents during the second and final phase in the Bihar Assembly elections, in Rohtas. Photo: @dm_rohtas/X via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Bihar Elections: Second phase voting underway
Voters show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya Ji, Bihar. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Bihar Elections: Dilip Jaiswal, others cast vote in Kishanganj
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote during the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections, in Kishanganj. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  2. Ashes 2025: England Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick Expects Ollie Pope To Stay At Number Three

  3. Sourav Ganguly Questions Selectors For Overlooking Mohammed Shami Despite Strong Form

  4. Shreyas Iyer's Participation For SA ODI Series In Doubt After Oxygen Level Drops - Report

  5. India Vs South Africa: Shubman Gill Spends Long Session; Jaiswal, Sai Too Sweat It Out Ahead Of 1st Test In Kolkata

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  2. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  3. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  4. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  5. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. What Happened At The Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, 30 Injured; Amit Shah Says Investigation Exploring All Angles

  3. Vaishno Devi, Uttarakhand, Himachal On High Alert After Red Fort Blast; Delhi Police Invoke UAPA, Explosives Act

  4. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast

  5. Car In Delhi Blast Was Hyundai i20 With Haryana Plates, Explosion Towards Rear

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. BBC Chiefs Resign Over Trump Documentary Edit

  4. Ecuador Prison Riots Leave At Least 31 Inmates Dead In Machala

  5. US Government Shutdown Averted After Senate Reaches Bipartisan Deal

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Urges Bihar Voters To Set New Turnout Record In Final Phase Of Polling

  2. Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

  3. PM Modi Visits Bhutan For Fourth King’s 70th Birthday, To Launch Hydropower Project

  4. Red Fort Blast: Two Victims Identified, Identities Of Others Yet To Be Confirmed

  5. Red Fort Blast: Maharashtra and UP on High Alert After Deadly Explosion

  6. Blast Rocks Red Fort; New Delhi On High Alert

  7. Leaders Condemn Red Fort Blast, PM Modi and Amit Shah Take Stock of Situation

  8. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast