Goa CM Defends BJP Leader's 'Cockroaches With Termites' Post; 'No Connection With Youth'

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Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant defended state BJP vice president Narendra Sawaikar over his controversial 'cockroaches with termites' post

Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Defends BJP Leader's 'Cockroaches With Termites' Post; 'No Connection With Youth' Photo: | PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday defended state BJP vice president Narendra Sawaikar over his controversial 'cockroaches with termites' post, claiming that it did not refer to the country's youth.

Sawaikar, who holds the post of NRI commissioner, has posted on X an image of India's map infested with termites and cockroaches. The accompanying message read "Cocroches with the termites! Save the nation!" Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said the post was being misinterpreted for political reasons.

"The words like 'cockroach' or 'termite' in the post have no connection with the youth. Some people interpret statements according to their political views and have a habit of politicising every issue," the chief minister said.

Opposition parties on Tuesday alleged that Sawaikar's post, which came amid the agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party over the NEET paper leak in Delhi and elsewhere, was directed at the youth. The Congress on Tuesday demanded that Sawaikar apologise within 24 hours. 

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