Shashi Tharoor Backs Moitra After Midnight Eviction Bid In Nadia, Deploys Hashtag #StandWithMahua

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor publicly supported TMC MP Mahua Moitra following a late-night eviction attempt by the Nadia district administration at a Krishnanagar circuit house.
Mahua Moitra reported the midnight eviction bid to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking protection for women parliamentarians.
The eviction attempt occurred late on Friday night, with the additional district magistrate of Nadia citing orders from the top for Moitra to vacate.
The Nadia district administration attempted to evict Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from a circuit house in Krishnanagar late on Friday night.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor publicly backed Moitra on Saturday, calling on to stand in solidarity with her. Moitra escalated the dispute by reporting the incident to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global body of parliamentarians, and writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Hindustan Times reported.
The eviction attempt occurred as India marked its 80th Independence Day on Saturday. The timing prompted the TMC MP to openly question the situation, stating, "This is state of democracy in India."
Tharoor Demands MP Security
Tharoor rallied behind the lawmaker and urged all democrats to stand in solidarity with her. He urged the government to provide security to Moitra rather than asking her to vacate the government accommodation while "a mob is baying for her".
"Such elementary considerations should not be spelt out in a democracy, least of all on the day that marks the culmination of our freedom struggle," the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.
He deployed the hashtag #StandWithMahua to mobilise support.
Midnight Eviction Timeline Detailed
The timeline reveals escalating pressure during her overnight stay after a Parliament session. Moitra asserted that as an MP she was entitled to stay in the room, which was officially allotted to her initially.
"I went into the room of the Circuit House around 6.15 pm. The staff showed me to my usual room, which was made up and ready. Tea was served in my room at 7 pm, and dinner was served at 9.20 pm in the room," she wrote.
"At 9.47 pm, I received a call from the additional district magistrate of Nadia, who informed me that I needed to vacate the premises. When I asked him the reason, he said that the 'order had come from the top', and he was only conveying the message," she added.
"Dear IPU parliament I am a sitting woman MP in India. I was asked by govt to vacate my room in official guest house at 21:47 hrs and then at 22:52 hrs. While a BJP crowd is baying for my blood outside the gates," Moitra wrote in a midnight post on August 15.
A large crowd gathered outside chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans after Moitra refused to leave the premises.
Moitra wrote to Speaker Om Birla to protect the dignity of women MPs, urging him: "I kindly request you to urgently look into the matter and take necessary steps to set an example and ensure the dignity of women parliamentarians across the country." She announced plans to move court against the alleged harassment.