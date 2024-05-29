Art & Entertainment

Rani Mukerji Feted With Movified Best Actor Award For 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has been awarded the Movified Best Actor Award in the Female Category.

Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has been awarded the Movified Best Actor Award in the Female Category.

The actress was honoured for her work in the critically acclaimed film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. In the film, which is inspired by true events, Rani essayed the role of a mother, who fights the legal system of Norway over the custody of her child.

Rani expressed gratitude towards Movified and its owner Neekeeta Singh. She said: "Thank you Movified, for honouring me with the Best Actor Female Award for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.' I am so grateful for this recognition and would like to thank my director Ashima Chibber, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, everyone at Zee Studios, and Emmay Entertainment. My wonderful co-stars from Tallinn, Bengal, and Bombay, the Estonian crew, and all the technicians.”

The actress shared that ‘Mrs Chhaterjee Vs Norway’, holds a very special place in her filmography and that she is very proud of it. “Last but not the least, I would like to thank all my fans around the world, who supported the film and of course, everyone who took out time and cast their vote for me. I share this award with all of you. Thank you once again,” she added. Rani Mukerji’s award from Movified is a testament to her talent and the impactful storytelling of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. As she continues to shine in the film industry, platforms like Movified play a crucial role in recognising and celebrating the artistry and dedication of actors and filmmakers.

Acquired in 2012 by Neekeeta Singh, Movified is a platform that provides in-depth coverage of international films and digital content.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress