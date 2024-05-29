Rani Mukerji Feted With Movified Best Actor Award For 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

The actress shared that ‘Mrs Chhaterjee Vs Norway’, holds a very special place in her filmography and that she is very proud of it. “Last but not the least, I would like to thank all my fans around the world, who supported the film and of course, everyone who took out time and cast their vote for me. I share this award with all of you. Thank you once again,” she added. Rani Mukerji’s award from Movified is a testament to her talent and the impactful storytelling of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. As she continues to shine in the film industry, platforms like Movified play a crucial role in recognising and celebrating the artistry and dedication of actors and filmmakers.