The Taj Story makers react to poster controversy

Paresh Rawal deleted the original post and shared a statement from the film’s production team. The statement from the makers read: "The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd."