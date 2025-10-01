After Paresh Rawal's Taj Story Poster Controversy, Makers Issue Statement: It Focuses Solely On Historical Facts

The poster of The Taj Story sparked backlash for showing a Shiva idol emerging from inside the dome of the Taj Mahal.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paresh Rawals Taj Story poster controversy
Paresh Rawal's Taj Story poster sparks controversy, makers clarify Photo: X
  • The Taj Story poster sparked debate on endorsing debates regarding its origins

  • The makers issued a statement after facing backlash

  • They clarified that the movie "does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal."

After the launch of the poster for Paresh Rawal's upcoming film The Taj Story, makers have faced criticism for showing a Shiva idol emerging from inside the dome of the Taj Mahal. The poster featured Rawal, which the veteran actor shared on social media on Monday, sparking a debate. The makers have now issued a statement on the controversy.

The Taj Story makers react to poster controversy

Paresh Rawal deleted the original post and shared a statement from the film’s production team. The statement from the makers read: "The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd."

Earlier, Rawal, while sharing the poster of The Taj Story, captioned it, "What if everything you've been taught is a lie? The truth isn't just hidden; it's being judged. Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you (sic)".

About The Taj Story

The shooting of The Taj Story commenced in July last year. It has been produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd and CA Suresh Jha and written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel.

The teaser of The Taj Story was released in August. It showed Rawal inside a courtroom arguing about the intellectual removal of a community. 

The social drama also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. It is all set to hit the screens on October 31, 2025.

Published At:
×

