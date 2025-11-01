The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Paresh Rawal Starrer Off To A (Very) Slow Start

The Taj Story controversy

Ahead of its release, The Taj Story stirred controversy and two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed calling for a review of its certification. In one PIL filed by Shakeel Abbas through advocate Shakil Sheikh, it urged that the authorities ensure appropriate display of disclaimers in all promotional material and film credits. The plea suggested that the disclaimer should clearly mention that the movie “deals with a contested narrative and does not claim to be a definitive historical account.”