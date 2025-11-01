The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Paresh Rawal Starrer Off To A (Very) Slow Start

No takers for Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story
The courtroom drama failed to earn even Rs 2 crore on Day 1
Paresh Rawal tried to redefine the history of The Taj Mahal, but faltered in its plot and narration
The Taj Story box office collection Day 1: Paresh Rawal starrer hit the screens on October 31, clashing with Baahubali: The Epic, Mass Jathara and other South releases. The film, which raises an important question on the origin of the Taj Mahal, received an underwhelming response from critics and audiences alike. No takers for the courtroom drama, and it opened to a very slow start.
The Taj Story box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, The Taj Story opened in theatres at just Rs 1.04 crore. The collection on Day 2 is also not impressive so far.
Paresh Rawal has been praised for his powerful performance with strong dialogues and gripping court arguments, but struggles with its plot and narrative cohesion.
The film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.
The Taj Story controversy
Ahead of its release, The Taj Story stirred controversy and two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) were filed calling for a review of its certification. In one PIL filed by Shakeel Abbas through advocate Shakil Sheikh, it urged that the authorities ensure appropriate display of disclaimers in all promotional material and film credits. The plea suggested that the disclaimer should clearly mention that the movie “deals with a contested narrative and does not claim to be a definitive historical account.”
It also alleged that the film is based on “fabricated facts” and promotes a “particular propaganda”.
Later, in an interview with NDTV, on the row, Paresh Rawal said that director Tushar Amrish Goel did "amazing research," and the actor himself checked with friends who confirmed the facts. "From the very beginning, we made sure there would be no Hindu-Muslim jingoism in this film," he added.