The Taj Story Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Paresh Rawal Starrer Could Earn On Day 1

The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal, is releasing on October 31, 2025. Find out how much the film might open to on Day 1.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
The Taj Story
The Taj Story box office prediction Day 1 Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • The Taj Story will hit the theatres on October 31, 2025

  • Paresh Rawal starrer questions about history and faith related to the most iconic symbol of love and legacy, the Taj Mahal

  • Here's how much the film is expected to earn on Day 1

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story is set for grand nationwide release this Friday, October 31, 2025. The film landed into controversy ahead of its release, and a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed requesting a review of the film’s certification. As per reports, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing to the PIL filed against The Taj Story. Unlike other films, there have been no promotions for the film, and the makers are keeping it low-key. It is predicted to have a low opening on Day 1.

The Taj Story Trailer: Paresh Rawal Questions About Taj Mahal's Origin; Wants Its DNA Test

BY Garima Das

The Taj Story box office prediction Day 1

The courtroom drama is expected to open at Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore, according to Pinkvilla. There are no major releases this Friday, so The Taj Story might perform if the reviews are favourable and there is strong word of mouth.

The trailer looks promising. Rawal plays Vishnu Das, a local guide at the Taj Mahal, who wants to know the "real" history of the architectural marvel. His curiosity takes him to the courtroom, where he raises questions about whether the Taj Mahal is a temple or a tomb. He even demands a DNA test of the Taj Mahal.

The Taj Story revolves around the balance between belief and documented history.

It is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel and produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd and CA Suresh Jha. Alongside Paresh Rawal, the film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

