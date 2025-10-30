The Taj Story Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Paresh Rawal Starrer Could Earn On Day 1

Paresh Rawal starrer The Taj Story is set for grand nationwide release this Friday, October 31, 2025. The film landed into controversy ahead of its release, and a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed requesting a review of the film’s certification. As per reports, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant an urgent hearing to the PIL filed against The Taj Story. Unlike other films, there have been no promotions for the film, and the makers are keeping it low-key. It is predicted to have a low opening on Day 1.