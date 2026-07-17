Kalki Koechlin Recalls Producer Suggesting Fillers: 'Wanted To Stab Him With My Fork'

Kalki Koechlin shared an uncomfortable encounter where a film producer advised her to get fillers for her laugh lines during a lunch meeting.
Koechlin revealed she felt like stabbing the producer with a fork but chose to respond with a witty retort.
The producer made the unsolicited remark immediately after criticising his ex-partner for undergoing excessive Botox procedures.
Actor Kalki Koechlin recalled an awkward encounter with a film producer. Koechlin described how the producer recommended cosmetic procedures during a business lunch. He told her she required cosmetic injections to smooth out her facial wrinkles.
Producer asked Kalki Koechlin to get fillers
During a conversation with YouTuber Lilly Singh, Koechlin revealed that she was offered unsolicited advice about her face. "All you need is a little filler for your laughter lines."
The remark angered the actor. However, she decided to give a witty reply rather than starting an argument. Her sharp reply silenced the producer.
"Well, I better stop laughing so much then."
Sharing details about the meeting, Kalki explained that the producer was discussing his ex-partner, a beautiful actress. He criticised her for going "a bit too crazy" with cosmetic procedures.
"I remember sitting with a producer and having lunch and he was talking about his ex...And he was saying she did too much Botox...and it looked really bad," Kalki said.
His advice about Kalki's own face followed immediately.
"And I wanted to stab him with my fork. And I just, instead, I just swallowed a piece of my food and I looked at him..." she added.
She controlled her anger. "So I remember seething from inside, but trying to make a joke out of it. But also looking at him sternly. And he stopped after that and didn't talk about it. But it's just those ways that people have. It's just these subtle ways of people just slipping in comments like this."
Kalki shared her experience in her stage performance I'm Okay, which explores motherhood and postpartum struggles.
"I included that story in the performance and it resonates a lot with women. They know exactly what I’m talking about," she said.
Kalki made her acting debut with Dev D in 2009. That Girl in Yellow Boots, Shaitan, Shanghai, Ek Thi Daaayan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Margarita with a Straw, and Gully Boy, among others, are her notable works.