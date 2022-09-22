Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kalki Koechlin’s ‘Goldfish’, A Film About Dementia, To Have Its European Premiere At Raindance Film Festival

‘Goldfish’ is also nominated as ‘Best UK Film’ in the homegrown category of BAFTA and OSCAR qualifying festival.

Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval’s ‘Goldfish’
Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval’s ‘Goldfish’ Film's PR

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 3:45 pm

‘Goldfish’, a feature film directed by Pushan Kripalani, starring veteran actress Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin, is all set to have its European Premiere at 30th Raindance Film Festival, which is BAFTA and OSCAR qualifying festival. The Raindance Film Festival will be held from October 26 - November 5 in London. The film which is selected in the ‘Homegrown’ category is nominated for the ‘Best UK Film’ in the festival. 

Deepti and Kalki play the lead roles of mother and daughter. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke, and Bharti Patel in pivotal roles. ‘Goldfish’ previously had its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022.

Interestingly, ‘Goldfish’ deals with issues of memory and identity. Kalki’s Anamika, the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana, played by Deepti, because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. And she returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her.

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin in a still from 'Goldfish'
Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin in a still from 'Goldfish' Film's PR

Set in London, ‘Goldfish’ is a UK production and is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA) and executive produced by Pooja Chauhan. The film had its market screening at Marche Du Film (2022) and was part of the First Cut Plus lab in association with Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Talking about it, Deepti Naval, “It is wonderful news and feels great that the movie is making the right kind of noise. This movie holds a special place for me as I've personally dealt with dementia. It is a very relatable story and so it’s good to know that there is a world audience for such stories at festivals such as Raindance”. 

Kalki maintained, “Very thrilled that Goldfish is selected in competition for best UK film at Raindance Festival. this is a special one for most of the cast and crew who are from the UK, it feels like the film has come full circle from last july when we shot it in London”.

Since ‘Goldfish’, from the offset, explores the concept to identify, the team of the film is honoured to be nominated.

Related stories

Kalki Koechlin Opens Up On Casting Couch; Reveals Being Asked To Go On A Date With A Producer

Kalki Koechlin Announces Pregnancy With Partner Guy Hershberg: I Already Feel The Changes

Gully Boy Is A Great Representation Of India's New Dawn, Says Kalki Koechlin On Oscar Nomination

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kalki Koechlin Goldfish Dementia European Premiere Raindance Film Festival Pushan Kripalani BAFTA Oscar Rajit Kapur Gordon Warnecke Bharti Patel Marche Du Film Karlovy Vary Film Festival Kalki Koechlin Deepti Naval New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming