Kalki Koechlin’s ‘Goldfish’, A Film About Dementia, To Have Its European Premiere At Raindance Film Festival

‘Goldfish’, a feature film directed by Pushan Kripalani, starring veteran actress Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin, is all set to have its European Premiere at 30th Raindance Film Festival, which is BAFTA and OSCAR qualifying festival. The Raindance Film Festival will be held from October 26 - November 5 in London. The film which is selected in the ‘Homegrown’ category is nominated for the ‘Best UK Film’ in the festival.

Deepti and Kalki play the lead roles of mother and daughter. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke, and Bharti Patel in pivotal roles. ‘Goldfish’ previously had its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022.

Interestingly, ‘Goldfish’ deals with issues of memory and identity. Kalki’s Anamika, the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana, played by Deepti, because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. And she returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her.

Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin in a still from 'Goldfish' Film's PR

Set in London, ‘Goldfish’ is a UK production and is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA) and executive produced by Pooja Chauhan. The film had its market screening at Marche Du Film (2022) and was part of the First Cut Plus lab in association with Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Talking about it, Deepti Naval, “It is wonderful news and feels great that the movie is making the right kind of noise. This movie holds a special place for me as I've personally dealt with dementia. It is a very relatable story and so it’s good to know that there is a world audience for such stories at festivals such as Raindance”.

Kalki maintained, “Very thrilled that Goldfish is selected in competition for best UK film at Raindance Festival. this is a special one for most of the cast and crew who are from the UK, it feels like the film has come full circle from last july when we shot it in London”.

Since ‘Goldfish’, from the offset, explores the concept to identify, the team of the film is honoured to be nominated.