Line of Duty Season 7 Filming Paused As Adrian Dunbar Addresses Belfast Riots Fallout

Line of Duty Season 7 filming paused after Belfast riots disrupted production in Northern Ireland.
Adrian Dunbar blamed social media for worsening tensions surrounding the recent unrest.
Six-episode season reunites Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston under Jed Mercurio.
Line of Duty Season 7 has hit an unexpected roadblock after filming was temporarily paused following the recent Belfast riots. Lead actor Adrian Dunbar confirmed the disruption during a recent interview, explaining that production was directly affected by the unrest in Northern Ireland. The update has sparked fresh discussion among fans eagerly awaiting the return of the acclaimed crime drama.
Adrian Dunbar links production pause to Belfast riots
Speaking to RTE Radio 1, Dunbar said filming had to be halted because of the unrest in Belfast. It was also suggested by the actor that social media had contributed to escalating tensions surrounding the riots.
"We did have to pause for that, which... That wasn't great," was said by Dunbar. He further added that "a lot of stuff" was being stirred up in Ireland from outside the country and claimed that social media had fuelled the situation by encouraging unrest.
The violence erupted earlier this month after the stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie, following which a Sudanese national was arrested. Several houses and vehicles were later set on fire as the disturbances spread across parts of Belfast.
What to expect from Line of Duty season 7
Despite the production setback, Line of Duty season 7 remains one of the most anticipated television returns. The upcoming instalment will consist of six episodes, with creator Jed Mercurio writing the entire season.
Returning alongside Adrian Dunbar are Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, who will reprise their fan-favourite roles. Production originally began in March, with McClure confirming the show's return through an Instagram post featuring the script.
Although filming was paused in the middle of June, there has been no official announcement regarding changes to the release schedule. Fans are now awaiting further updates as production prepares to resume once conditions allow.