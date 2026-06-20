Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika's Film Opens Strong

Cocktail 2 earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on opening day.
Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama grossed an estimated Rs 20.20 crore worldwide.
Weekend collections will determine the film's long-term box office trajectory.
Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 1 is off to a solid start. The romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon has opened strongly at the ticket windows despite receiving mixed reactions from audiences and critics.
Directed by Homi Adajania, the film earned an estimated Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. With more than 10,800 shows running across the country, the film recorded an estimated India gross of Rs 16.20 crore.
Cocktail 2 Day 1 worldwide collection crosses Rs 20 crore
The film also posted encouraging numbers in overseas markets. Early estimates suggest Cocktail 2 earned around Rs 4 crore internationally, taking its worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 20.20 crore on Day 1.
The opening gives the film a comfortable lead over the original Cocktail, which debuted with Rs 10.47 crore in 2012. However, industry experts point out that direct comparisons remain difficult due to inflation, increased ticket prices and the expansion of multiplex screens over the last decade.
Can Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama sustain its momentum?
While the opening figures are promising, the film's long-term success will depend heavily on audience word-of-mouth over the weekend and its performance on Monday.
The romantic drama follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), whose decade-long relationship is disrupted when Ally (Kriti Sanon), an old friend, unexpectedly returns to their lives.
The film has benefited from a relatively clear release window, with no major Bollywood competition currently in theatres. Released on June 19, Cocktail 2 could witness stronger collections over the weekend if family audiences and younger viewers respond positively.