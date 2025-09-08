Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Ahead of assembly elections, Bihar CM raises pay for over 1.2 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers, boosting their stipends as part of wider welfare measures.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Holds Meeting In Patna
Summary
  • Anganwadi workers’ stipend raised from ₹7,000 to ₹9,000; helpers’ from ₹4,000 to ₹4,500.

  • Over 1.20 lakh workers and helpers in Bihar will benefit from the hike.

  • Move comes ahead of state assembly elections, drawing criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In a move widely seen as a pre-election sop, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a hike in the monthly stipend of anganwadi workers and helpers across the state.

According to Indian Express, under the new order, anganwadi workers (sevikas) will now receive ₹9,000 per month, up from ₹7,000, while helpers (sahayikas) will see their stipend rise from ₹4,000 to ₹4,500. Kumar confirmed the decision in a post on X, adding that instructions have already been issued to the concerned department.

The Chief Minister praised anganwadi workers for their “big role” in improving child nutrition and maternal health. “Since we came to power in November 2005, various schemes have been launched for the welfare of children and pregnant women. Recognising the role played by anganwadis, we have decided to incentivise them,” Kumar said.

According to state government sources, more than 1.20 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers stand to benefit from the stipend increase.

Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

BY Outlook News Desk

According to The Hindu, the announcement follows a series of welfare measures rolled out by the NDA government in Bihar, including free electricity for up to 125 units, enhanced social security pensions, and fee waivers for competitive exam applications.

Related Content
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav criticised the move, accusing the government of “copying” his proposals and vowing to delay further electoral promises until the election schedule is formally announced and the model code of conduct takes effect.

Published At:
