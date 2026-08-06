India Post’s Parcel Tariff Hike Squeezes Instagram Sellers

India Post's revised parcel rates have significantly increased shipping costs for retail customers and Instagram sellers.
Small businesses say they may switch to private couriers or pass on the additional costs to customers.
Sellers warn the higher logistics costs could hurt India's growing social commerce and thrift business ecosystem.
India Post's revised parcel tariffs, which came into effect on August 1, are forcing thousands of Instagram-based small businesses to rethink pricing, shipping and profits. Sellers told Hindustan Times that the higher rates have significantly increased delivery costs, making it difficult to absorb expenses or remain competitive, especially for low-value products and businesses that depend on affordable postal services.
Small business owners expressed concerns about the fare hike, and have asked customers to avoid bargaining over shipping costs.
What Changed In India Post's Tariffs?
In a significant overhaul of its parcel delivery framework, the new regulations, notified by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications, came into effect from August 1. This has affected businesses, which charge higher for ordinary parcel booking.
India Post broadly serves two kinds of customers: retail customers and contractual (or business) customers. Retail customers are individuals or small businesses who book parcels and pay the counter rates. This also includes many home-based sellers, small e-commerce businesses and independent entrepreneurs. The new tariffs affect them primarily.
For example, shipping a 500 gram parcel to another state will now cost Rs 84 if one chooses the retail parcel service. For speed post, the same 500 gram parcel will cost Rs 106.
Why Are Instagram Sellers Concerned?
Small business owners who spoke to Hindustan Times said that they will now move to private courier service, and were choosing India Post for its affordability.
A Delhi-based Instagram thrift store owner, said, “For a normal top, earlier the shipping cost through India Post's normal service was around Rs 35– Rs 45. Speed Post usually costs around Rs 60– Rs 80. But now, even for a simple top, the normal postal charge has gone up to around Rs 84– Rs 85.”
A Jaipur-based seller who runs an online storefront on Instagram, said that he had chosen India Post because it was more affordable and its extensive network which reaches areas where private companies don’t.
“Even today, India Post remains an important option for us because of its nationwide reach and ability to deliver to customers in remote areas,” he said.
What Does It Mean For Small Businesses?
The booming thrift culture of the North East, often called the ‘style underground, is famous for Instagram pages and shops that deal with export surplus and pre loved clothing. An Instagram seller told Hindustan Times that she is from Itanagar and was worried about the impact this price hike would have.
Several other sellers told Hindustan Times that they would now hike their shipping costs as it would be impossible to absorb. With booming online business ecosystem, the price hike has now become an Achilles’ heel for many.