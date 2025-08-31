India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

1: The Department of Posts has previously temporarily suspended all postal articles to the US from August 25.
2: The move comes after US' President's implementation of new rules aimed at slowing the pace of low-cost imports in a bid to increased domestic manufacturing.
In a public notice issued on Sunday, India Post stated that booking of all categories of mail to the United States of America has been suspended until further notice due to carrier unavailability and undefined regulatory mechanisms.
"It has been decided to completely suspend the booking of all categories of mail, including letters, documents, and gift items valued up to USD 100, destined for the USA."
Other countries like Japan, Australia, Taiwan, Mexico, Thailand, South Korea, and New Zealand have also announced service suspensions to the US until further notice, citing logistical challenges and uncertainty over the US’s tariff policies.
Starting August 29, the “de minimis” exemption — which previously allowed goods valued at $800 or less to enter the U.S. duty-free — will no longer apply, CNN reported.
The move, intended to curb the flow of low-cost imports and support domestic manufacturing, has instead sparked global disruptions to postal networks and e-commerce supply chains.
The Department of Posts has previously temporarily suspended all postal articles to the US from August 25, and has now mentioned that it is closely monitoring the situation and making every effort to restore services at the earliest. Customers who have already booked items that could not be dispatched may claim a refund of postage, it added.