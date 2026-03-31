FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana Sack Head Coach Otto Addo After Fourth Straight Warm‑Up Defeat

Ghana's head coach Otto Addo gestures during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Ghana in Le Havre, western France, on Sept. 23, 2022. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Ghana's head coach Otto Addo gestures during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Ghana in Le Havre, western France, on Sept. 23, 2022. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena