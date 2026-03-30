Germany Vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Wirtz, Havertz Start For Die Mannschaft In Stuttgart

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann File

Hello and welcome to tonight's FIFA International friendly 2026 match between Germany against Ghana at MHP Arena. The Germans come into this game on the back of a 4-3 win over Switzerland and will be high on confidence against the Black Stars. As for Ghana, they suffered a 5-1 loss against Austria and will hoping for a positive outcome in this game. Get the live scores and updates from the GER vs GHA right here at the MHP Arena

LIVE UPDATES

31 Mar 2026, 12:02:33 am IST Germany Vs Ghana Live Score, International Friendly: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's GER Career In Tatters Former Bayern Munich keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's Germany career seems in tatters with his national team coach suggesting that the former's chances to going to the WC are 'very, very slim'. "The chance is very, very, very slim, because you have to consider the overall situation," said Nagelsmann. "He didn't play for a year and then got injured. He's been out for a year, so to speak, and played very little. "He should give it his all in his rehab... But he's not 21 anymore. He's got a few games under his belt. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed for him, but we all have to be patient."

30 Mar 2026, 11:34:12 pm IST Germany Vs Ghana Live Score, International Friendly: H2H Record Total matches: 2

Germany won: 1

Ghana won: 0

Draws: 1

30 Mar 2026, 11:06:39 pm IST Germany Vs Ghana Live Score, International Friendly: Team News Out 👥 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦! 📋



Head Coach Otto Addo makes 2️⃣ changes to the team that faced Austria, with Benjamin Asare and Kojo Oppong Peprah coming into the starting XI.



🇩🇪 Germany 🆚 Ghana 🇬🇭#BlackStars | #GERGHA pic.twitter.com/9pQzg9AKNM — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 30, 2026 Diese 1️⃣1️⃣ startet gegen Ghana! 🚀#dfbteam #gergha | 📸 DFB/Thomas Böcker pic.twitter.com/KBihz9qYwI — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) March 30, 2026