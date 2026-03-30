Germany Vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Wirtz, Havertz Start For Die Mannschaft In Stuttgart

Germany Vs Ghana Live Score, International Friendly: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's GER Career In Tatters
Former Bayern Munich keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's Germany career seems in tatters with his national team coach suggesting that the former's chances to going to the WC are 'very, very slim'.
"The chance is very, very, very slim, because you have to consider the overall situation," said Nagelsmann.
"He didn't play for a year and then got injured. He's been out for a year, so to speak, and played very little.
"He should give it his all in his rehab... But he's not 21 anymore. He's got a few games under his belt.
"I'm keeping my fingers crossed for him, but we all have to be patient."
Germany Vs Ghana Live Score, International Friendly: H2H Record
Total matches: 2
Germany won: 1
Ghana won: 0
Draws: 1
Germany Vs Ghana Live Score, International Friendly: Team News Out
Germany Vs Ghana Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Location: Stuttgart, Germany
Stadium: MHP Arena
Date & Kickoff time: Tuesday, Mar 31 – 12:15 am IST