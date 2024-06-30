A police team conducting anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua were attacked by a mob that injured six police personnel on Saturday. A total of eight people were injured during the attack.
The police officers told PTI that they were attacked with lathis and stones when it was escorting a team of revenue officials who had gone to a village in the Nagri area to demolish an illegally built place of worship.
According to the officials, the six injured police personnel included a deputy superintendent of police.
The police authorities rushed in reinforcements and eventually order was restored. They also informed that two protesters were injured while some others were detained.
What Did Kathua District Administration Say?
The Kathua district administration said the anti-encroachment drive in Purab Chak village was necessitated after the illegal occupants on state land ignored multiple notices to stop construction work.
The district administration told media, "Failure to abide by notices to stop unauthorised construction prompted the action. Notices were served twice earlier, but work continued illegally. Our action against illegal encroachers is a routine drive."
"We urge the civil society not to misinterpret this issue. It's our collective responsibility to combat the menace of illegal constructions," they added.
They asked the people to remain vigilant and not spread misinformation or believe in rumours.
"Let us work together to maintain peace and uphold the rule of law," the Kathua district administration said.