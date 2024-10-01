The Muftis: Speaking Kashmiri Vs Speaking For Kashmir

The town has remained the PDP’s political nerve centre for long. Much before 1999, when Mufti formed the PDP, Mehbooba started her political career from Bijbehara in 1996. She is a law graduate from the University of Kashmir and her father was in the Congress party then. In 1996, when militancy was at its peak in the Valley, many were reluctant to fight elections. Mufti convinced his wife Gulshan Begum to contest the election from Pahalgam constituency and his daughter to run from Bijbehara. Mehbooba won the election but her mother lost. Even after winning the polls in 1996, Mehbooba would go to village after village with the PDP’s agenda, which analysts would later describe as “soft separatism”. Gradually, within four years, the PDP was seen as an alternative to the grand old party, the NC. In the 2002 elections, the PDP won 16 seats and with the support of the Congress, it formed the government with Mufti as the chief minister.