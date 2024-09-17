Elections

J&K Poll Players | The Next Gen Mufti

Contesting from the family bastion of Bijbehara, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former CM Mehbooba Mufti, has stepped into the world of politics at a time when, according to her, the PDP “is at its weakest”.

Mehbooba Muftis daughter Iltija Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the first phase of the much-anticipated Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections approaches, all eyes are on Iltija Mufti, a new entrant into the political arena with a well-known surname. Contesting from the family bastion of Bijbehara, the young PDP leader and daughter of former CM Mehbooba Mufti will be up against National Conference’s Bashir Veeri.

The 37-year-old third-generation Mufti has stepped into the world of politics at a time when, according to her, the party “is at its weakest”. Addressing accusations of dynastic politics, Iltija Mufti in a media interview said she is more than just her mother’s daughter and is not being handed a crown but will have to work hard to revive the party she is inheriting.

Iltija Mufti was appointed Mehbooba Mufti’s official media advisor in August last year. She had been managing the party president’s social media since 2019 and had also been appearing for interviews on her behalf, especially after Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest in 2020.

With a Master’s in International Relations from the University of Warwick in the UK, Iltija Mufti has gained recognition in recent years for her bold and assertive communication style. She has often made headlines for being critical of the BJP’s politics, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent issues faced by the people of Kashmir.

Political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir | - PTI
Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a recent media interview with Aaj Tak, Mufti said she saw herself as a “rebellious”, “Dabang type”. She said it wasn’t right of people to draw similarities between her and her mother as they were both their own persons. “I don’t want to be just Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter or Mufti sahab’s granddaughter,” she said.

As part of her election promises, Mufti has vowed to address issues related to civil liberties and the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. She has also pledged to address infrastructural needs, empower women and safeguard their rights, and increase employment opportunities for youth, if elected.

In an interview with ANI, Iltija Mufti said, “My responsibility is that I become a ray of hope for the people. People for five years have been left without any hope. The youths here are unemployed, and prices are rising. So it is my responsibility to give them hope and security. People must feel safe, secure, and dignified. They have been inflicted with the insecurity of getting deprived of their lands and jobs.”

Iltija Mufti believes PDP will have a key role to play in the Assembly elections, with a possibility of them emerging as kingmakers in case none succeeds in crossing the majority mark.

“You can see that there is no way for any particular party. There is going to be a completely fractured mandate. And it will be, eventually a coalition that will be cobbled up among various parties and the PDP is going to play a crucial role in that,” she told The Print.

The Bijbehara-Srigufwara constituency goes to polls on September 18.

