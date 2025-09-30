Gemini October 2025 Horoscope: Mixed Results In Career, Finances, Love, And Health

Career, Business & Jobs:

The ruler of your professional house will be in a unique nakshatra within the first house this month. While Jupiter isn't in its best position for the first half of the month, it will turn things around in the second. It follows that you'll have a productive month in the office. You will be able to accomplish good things in your career by asking for advice from senior colleagues who have your best interests in mind, even though you may sometimes feel confused or unsure of yourself. Saturn in its own nakshatra and in retrograde motion in the tenth house both suggest that progress may be modest. The job could be challenging at times. One must exercise extreme patience in such a predicament. Additionally, it is prudent to allocate somewhat more time for every endeavour. Try to give yourself an additional day or two to make sure you can deliver or finish a task by a given date if your job requires you to do so.