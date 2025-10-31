Gemini November 2025 Horoscope: A Positive Month With Growth In Career, Finances, And Relationships

The subsequent phase can be somewhat lackluster as well. It appears that this month is not going to be very beneficial for advancing affairs pertaining to marriage, etc. Nonetheless, if you're a married person, you might find some good news this month. Some old problems may still come up, even though Saturn's tenth aspect is still hanging in the seventh house. Having Jupiter, the seventh lord, exalted in the second house, however, bodes well for married life. Your loved ones will be there for you no matter what, so if you're already dealing with an issue, they can lend you a hand. We expect no new issues to emerge. For the dates of November 2–26, Venus will be transiting the earth in a favorable light. Consequently, you may expect your marital satisfaction and old issues will be resolved for the most part of this month.