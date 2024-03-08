Women's Day: Iconic Bollywood Dialogues That Define Courage And Pride Of Women

Another iconic dialogue in this list -- and the second by Priyanka Chopra Jonas -- is the one from the biopic 'Mary Kom'. In the film, Priyanka essays the titular role of the Indian pugilist Mary Kom. She says in the film, "Kabhi kisiko itna bhi mat darao ki darr hi khatam ho jaye." The dialogue goes on to establish that fear is its own antidote and that only fear can contain fear if it gets too much.