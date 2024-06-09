Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Welcome Baby Girl, Kangana Ranaut Slap Incident And More

From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal becoming parents to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped at the airport, here are the top five Bollywood newsmakers of the week.

Bollywood newsmakers of the week
The week has come to a close, and this week several personalities and events grabbed the headlines across the entertainment industry. From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal becoming parents to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped at the airport, here are the top five headlines that dominated headlines.

Have a look at the top five Bollywood newsmakers of the week

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child. They were blessed with a baby girl on June 3. The actor announced the good news on his Instagram handle with an adorable post. On June 7, the couple was spotted leaving Hinduja hospital along with their newborn. Varun and Natasha are yet to reveal the face of their baby girl.

Raveena Tandon breaks silence on road rage incident

After getting a clean chit on the road rage incident, actress Raveena Tandon spoke about it. Taking to her Instagram stories, Raveena expressed gratitude to her fans and followers, for their love, support, and faith in her. She wrote, ''Thank you for the overwhelming love, belief, and support! Moral of the story? Get dashcams and CCTVs now!''

For those caught unaware, Raveena recently got embroiled into controversy due to the road rage incident, which occurred on a Saturday night in the Carter Road area. She and her driver were attacked by a mob who accused Raveena of abusing and assaulted three individuals. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media where we saw Raveena and the mob getting into an altercation. The actress' driver was accused of rough driving and hitting three persons near Rizvi College on Carter Road, Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted with daughter Vamika in New York

A video of Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika went viral on social media. In the clip, the couple was seen holding hands with Vamika as they enjoyed quality time in New York.

Bollywood celebs share pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash

The Ambanis and the Merchants organised a four-day pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika in Italy. It was attended by Bollywood stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor among others. They shared their pics on social media.

Kangana Ranaut slapped by a CISF constable

Actress Kangana Ranaut, the newly elected BJP MP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, recently alleged that she was slapped by a security personnel at Chandigarh Airport. The incident took place on June 6. Ranaut, in a video, claimed that the CISF constable hit her on the face and abused her. As per reports, the lady CISF constable was angry at the actress and she alleged that Kangana made derogatory remarks against farmers during the 2020-21 farmers’ protest.

If we have missed any other important stories, do let us know.

