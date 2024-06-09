From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal becoming parents to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped at the airport, here are the top five Bollywood newsmakers of the week.

For those caught unaware, Raveena recently got embroiled into controversy due to the road rage incident, which occurred on a Saturday night in the Carter Road area. She and her driver were attacked by a mob who accused Raveena of abusing and assaulted three individuals. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media where we saw Raveena and the mob getting into an altercation. The actress' driver was accused of rough driving and hitting three persons near Rizvi College on Carter Road, Mumbai.