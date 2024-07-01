Art & Entertainment

Virat Kohli Pens Gratitude Note For Anushka Sharma After T20 World Cup Victory: None Of This Would Be Possible Without You

Virat Kohli wrote that Anushka Sharma keeps him 'humble and grounded' and he is grateful to her for the T20 World Cup victory.

Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After India's big win at the T20 World Cup, actress Anushka Sharma gave a big shout out to her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The latter has now penned a heartfelt note for his wife. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kohli shared a loved-up picture of himself and Anushka where they were seen laughing heartily. The sun-kissed picture had Virat holding a glass of drink and Anushka looking at him. The actress was in a white dress while Virat was in a black T-shirt and off-white trousers.

Sharing the pic, Virat Kohli wrote, "None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it's mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU (sic)'' and added red heart emojis.

Have a look at Virat Kohli's post for Anushka Sharma here.

Anushka replied with a couple, infinity and a red heart emojis.

After Virat Kohli's T20 retirement announcement, Anushka penned a note for her hubby by sharing a photo of Virat holding the World Cup trophy. She wrote, "I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home  - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!"

On India's win at T20 World Cup, Anushka wrote yet another post that read: "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv..... Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people.. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!! (sic)''.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They have two children- daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

