Viral Video: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Shed Tears Of Joy After RCB's Grand Win Against CSK In IPL 2024

Anushka's happiness knew no bounds after Virat's team RCB won against CSK in an IPL match on May 19. Virat also blew a kiss to his wife post the win.

X
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Photo: X
info_icon

Actress Anushka Sharma has always been a pillar of strength and support to her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. Also, Virat has always been on Anushka's side when she often fell victim to trolls. Together, they shell out major couple goals. Anushka hardly misses any match of Virat and currently, she is enjoying the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, especially of her husband's team.

Yesterday's IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held at Bengaluru's at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, was a treat to watch. RCB has beaten CSK by 27 runs, and with this, they have secured their sixth straight win and also a spot in the 2024 IPL Playoffs. Anushka's happiness knew no bounds on the feat of her husband's team. She turned emotional and shed happy tears as she stood up from her seat and cheered for RCB. 

Anushka was in a sleeveless black dress. In a video, that has gone viral, Anushka was seen clenching her fists, as she celebrated RCB's victory against CSK. Virat was also seen blewing his wife a flying kiss from the ground. For the unversed, this is the second IPL match that the 'Zero' actress attended since her recent return from London post giving birth to their second kid, Akaay.

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma's reaction here.

RCB women’s team player Smriti Mandhana also attended the match. A picture of Anushka with Smriti has gone viral on social media.

A few days back Anushka's epic reaction after RCB's victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) took the internet by storm. She was seen standing off her seat and clapping for the team. Sharma was captured with folded hands, thanking the Almighty. 

Anushka and Virat became parents for the second time in February this year. Recently, they made their first public appearance since welcoming their son. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika in January 2021. The couple is yet to reveal the faces of their children.

