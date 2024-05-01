Virat Kohli Wishes Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday: Would Have Been Completely Lost If I Didn’t Find You

Actor Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 36th birthday on May 1, and on the special day, her husband Virat Kohli showered love on her. The Indian skipper took to Instagram and shared some photos of Anushka with a heartwarming message for her.
He mentioned how important she is in his life and wrote in the birthday post, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.” Along with the post, Virat shared a few pictures of Anushka and him, which showcases their beautiful moments.
Reacting to Virat’s birthday post for his wife Anushka, several fans called her as Virat’s biggest cheerleader and supporter. While some social media users referred to her as ‘bhabhi’, others simply wished her Happy Birthday.
In February 2024, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a son. They named him Akaay. For those caught unaware, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 and also have a daughter named Vamika.
Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan praised the stylish Indian batter Virat Kohli, and said “I just love him”. He further mentioned, “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's ‘Daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, and spent a lot of time with them.”
“I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly,” SRK told Star Sports.
On the work front, Anushka will be seen next in ‘Chakda Express’, which is a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.