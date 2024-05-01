Virat Kohli Wishes Wife Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday: Would Have Been Completely Lost If I Didn’t Find You

Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan praised the stylish Indian batter Virat Kohli, and said “I just love him”. He further mentioned, “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's ‘Daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, and spent a lot of time with them.”