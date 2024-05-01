Shah Rukh Khan Calls Virat Kohli ‘Damaad’ Of Bollywood: Have Known Him Since He Was Dating Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan, actor and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner, recently was all praises for former India skipper Virat Kohli. Speaking about his equation with the cricketer, Kohli said that he has known him for years, specially from the time Virat was dating actor Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh and Anushka have collaborated on films like ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and ‘Zero’.
Speaking fondly of Virat and how they have spent time when he would visit Anushka on set, SRK told Star Sports, “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity’s ‘Daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly.”
Advertisement
Interestingly, during the IPL last year, Shah Rukh and Virat were seen dancing together to the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the former's hit film, ‘Pathaan’. Fans were excited to see them. Talking about it, the actor said that he saw Virat and Ravindra Jadeja do the hook step, but since they weren’t doing it well, the actor offered to teach them.
“So, I taught him the Pathaan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in one of India’s matches, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly. I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps,” Shah Rukh said.
Advertisement
As for his work, Shah Rukh had a great 2023 with films like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’, and ‘Dunki’ earning around Rs 2500 crore combined globally. The films emerged to be the three biggest hits of his career. Moving ahead, SRK is yet to announce his next project, but it is speculated that his next film is titled ‘The King’, and it would feature his daughter, Suhana Khan. It is reported that in the film, the actor would be seen in the role of a don.