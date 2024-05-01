Shah Rukh Khan Calls Virat Kohli ‘Damaad’ Of Bollywood: Have Known Him Since He Was Dating Anushka Sharma

Speaking fondly of Virat and how they have spent time when he would visit Anushka on set, SRK told Star Sports, “I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity’s ‘Daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly.”