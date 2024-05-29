Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Double Date With Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge In Mumbai

Post a heartbreaking exit from the IPL 2024 for IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), cricketer Virat Kohli stepped out with a dinner date with actress-wife Anushka Sharma. And guess what? The couple was joined by cricketer Zaheer Khan and his actress-wife Sagarika Ghatge, who are their close friends.
In a video, shared by a paparazzo account, Anushka was seen stepping out of a restaurant in Bandra, along with Virat and a couple of their friends. Anushka, who looked chic in a white shirt and jeans, did not stop to pose for the paps. Virat, on the other hand, kept it casual in black shirt and beige pants. Check out the video here:
Meanwhile, it would not be wrong to say that Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli’s biggest cheerleader, and marks her presence at almost all his matches. In fact, she has time and again supported him during the Indian Premier League 2024 too.
Earlier this month, Anushka made her first public appearance since welcoming her second child, son Akaay, with Virat Kohli. A photo of Anushka celebrating her birthday with him and Virat Kohli was shared by RCB star Faf du Plessis as the actress turned 36 on May 1. The couple had hosted a small gathering in Bengaluru.
For those caught unaware, Anushka and Virat announced the arrival of their second child in February, 2024. At the time, they had issued a statement which read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world!”
Work wise, Anushka will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’, a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.