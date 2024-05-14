Art & Entertainment

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Send Gifts To Paps As They Thank Them For Respecting Privacy Of Their Children

To thank the media for refraining from clicking pics of their kids, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sent gift hampers to the paparazzi along with a sweet note.

Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In 2021, when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika, they appealed to the paps to not take photos of their daughter. They applied the same rule when their son Akaay was born this year. Anushka and Virat requested the paparazzi respect their privacy by not clicking pics of their son. Paps have abided by it for which the couple thanked them with gift hampers.

A paparazzo's account shared a video of the gift hamper and the note on its Instagram handle and wrote, “Today, we received a thoughtful gift delivery at our residence. The esteemed power couple, Virat and Anushka, kindly sent the gift to express their appreciation for our happiness and the arrival of our second child.'' The thank you note read: 'We sincerely thank you for respecting the privacy of our children and for your unwavering cooperation' (sic).”

Earlier also, Anushka and Virat sent a note to the paps for respecting their privacy by not clicking pics of Vamika. The note read: "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Recently, Anushka made her first public appearance since giving birth to Akaay Kohli. She was spotted cheering for her husband and his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore who played against Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Anushka and Virat got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2024.

