Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So

Actress Anushka Sharma ensures that she attends every match of India. She has accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli to the USA to attend the T20 World Cup. On June 9, Sharma attended the India vs Pakistan World Cup T20 match which took place at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. Earlier, pics of Anushka from the stadium went viral. Now, a new video has surfaced on the internet that shows the actress having a heated argument with a man.
We exactly don't know what happened but from her facial expression, we can make it out that she was angry as she was having a conversation with a man in the stands. Anushka was talking to the man as she pointed to something. She was in a blue stripped shirt and denim pants. The video has gone viral on social media.
Watch the video here.
Talking about the match, Anushka was upset when Virat lost his wicket but she cheered for the team as India beat Pakistan by six runs in the match. The pics of her expression are doing the rounds.
On June 10, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma shared a picture from the stands with Anushka Sharma, Rohit Sharma's wife, and Ritika Sajdeh. All posed for a happy pic.
Recently, Anushka and Virat were spotted in New York with their daughter, Vamika. A video of the family outing went viral on social media. The video showed the couple adorably holding hands with their daughter. It received love from their fans.
Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed their first child in 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay in 2024.
On the work front, Anushka will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama will premiere on Netflix. However, the release date is yet to be announced.