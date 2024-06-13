Art & Entertainment

Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So

A new video has surfaced on the internet that shows having a heated argument with a man.

Instagram
Video of Anushka Sharma getting angry during T20 World Cup match goes viral Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Anushka Sharma ensures that she attends every match of India. She has accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli to the USA to attend the T20 World Cup. On June 9, Sharma attended the India vs Pakistan World Cup T20 match which took place at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York. Earlier, pics of Anushka from the stadium went viral. Now, a new video has surfaced on the internet that shows the actress having a heated argument with a man.

We exactly don't know what happened but from her facial expression, we can make it out that she was angry as she was having a conversation with a man in the stands. Anushka was talking to the man as she pointed to something. She was in a blue stripped shirt and denim pants. The video has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here.

Talking about the match, Anushka was upset when Virat lost his wicket but she cheered for the team as India beat Pakistan by six runs in the match. The pics of her expression are doing the rounds.

On June 10, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma shared a picture from the stands with Anushka Sharma, Rohit Sharma's wife, and Ritika Sajdeh. All posed for a happy pic.

Recently, Anushka and Virat were spotted in New York with their daughter, Vamika. A video of the family outing went viral on social media. The video showed the couple adorably holding hands with their daughter. It received love from their fans.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed their first child in 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay in 2024.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama will premiere on Netflix. However, the release date is yet to be announced.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: Woman Finds Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Tanker Mafia Entering Delhi From Haryana, Govt Tells SC
  2. Flying To Italy For G7 To 'Salvage Diminished International Image': Cong's Swipe At PM Modi
  3. Two Held For Carrying Mephedrone Drug Worth Over Rs 13 Lakh
  4. Three Of A Family Injured As Roof Of Their Flat Caves In; Around 100 Others Evacuated
  5. Weather Updates, June 13: Rain Fury Kills 14 Killed Marathwada Region; Monsoon Delayed For North India
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  2. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
  4. Karan Oberoi Spills Details About His Breakup With Mona Singh, Reveals Why She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
  5. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In Politics: Work In The Film Industry Is Comparatively Easier
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  2. UEFA Euros 2024: Practice Intensifies As Teams Gear Up For Championship - In Pics
  3. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
  4. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 29: When, Where To Watch
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Nikhat Zareen Unfazed By Potential Tough Draw
World News
  1. Israel Launches Air, Ground, Sea Bombardment Of Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  2. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  3. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
  4. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  5. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka