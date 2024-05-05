Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Ibrahim Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut, Anuj Thapan, Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Dies By Suicide And More

One of the gun suppliers involved in the firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai committed suicide in police custody. The deceased was named Anuj Thapan, 32, who was detained in Punjab on April 26. For those unaware, on April 14, Anuj and another accused, Sonu Subhash Chander, reportedly handed over the ammunition used in the firing outside Khan's residence. Anuj's brother who accused that it was not suicide but murder by Mumbai police, was proved wrong as the preliminary post-mortem assessment ruled no foul play. TOI quoted a source from the JJ Hospital saying, “Preliminary findings suggest that the injuries are consistent with those typically associated with hanging''.