Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Ibrahim Ali Khan Makes Instagram Debut, Anuj Thapan, Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Dies By Suicide And More

The first Sunday of this month has arrived and Sunday means we are back with all the top Bollywood news that grabbed headlines throughout this week. From Ibrahim Ali making Instagram debut to one of the accused in the Salman Khan home fire case, Anuj Thapan's demise, let's take a quick look at the top 5 newsmakers.
Ibrahim Ali Khan makes Instagram debut
Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on Tuesday. He currently follows 50 personalities, including his mother, sister Sara Ali Khan, stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan and aunt Soha Ali Khan, among others. Ibrahim captioned his first post as, "Legacy? I'll make my own''. The pic was from his collaboration with a foreign sports brand. His sister Sara welcomed him to the photosharing app by sharing pics of him sporting two different looks. “Welcome to the gram, time to kill the cam, and then share pics on famjam, fav member of mu fam @iakpataudi,'' she captioned her post.
Accused in Salman Khan house firing case dies by suicide
One of the gun suppliers involved in the firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai committed suicide in police custody. The deceased was named Anuj Thapan, 32, who was detained in Punjab on April 26. For those unaware, on April 14, Anuj and another accused, Sonu Subhash Chander, reportedly handed over the ammunition used in the firing outside Khan's residence. Anuj's brother who accused that it was not suicide but murder by Mumbai police, was proved wrong as the preliminary post-mortem assessment ruled no foul play. TOI quoted a source from the JJ Hospital saying, “Preliminary findings suggest that the injuries are consistent with those typically associated with hanging''.
Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday celebrations
New mommy Anushka Sharma ringed in her 36th birthday in Bengaluru with her husband Virat Kohli. Her cricketer husband gave a sneak peek into the celebrations. From a post shared by Virat, it seemed the couple went for a dinner date at a restaurant named Lupa in Bengaluru. Anushka's intimate birthday dinner was also attended by Australian cricket stars Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell among others.
Inside video of Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s sangeet night
Recently, the company that organised Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding, shared a video on social media where we got glimpses of Taapsee and Mathias' 'magical' sangeet night. Sharing the video on their Instagram page, the wedding planners wrote, "EXCLUSIVELY step into @taapsee & @mathias.boe Sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love...We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!”
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's first look from 'Ramayana' leaked
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's look as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita from 'Ramayana' sets got leaked on social media. The pics sent the internet into a frenzy. In the pics, Ranbir was seen in a maroon dhoti and a dupatta of the same colour. He was seen sporting long hair. Sai also wore a purple saree and wore heavy traditional jewellery.
