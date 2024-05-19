Anushka Sharma's reactions to Virat Kohli's RCB's victory in IPL matches

Recently, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She was seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli and the team. Anushka's epic reaction after RCB's victory against DC went viral on social media. In a video shared on X, when RCB wrapped the match in style, Anushka looked surprised and was seen standing off her seat and clapping for the team. She was captured with folded hands, thanking the Almighty. When RCB won a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18, the diva turned emotional and shed happy tears as she stood up from her seat and cheered for RCB and her husband.