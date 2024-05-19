Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 Appearance, Anushka Sharma's Epic Reactions During RCB's Matches And More

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 appearance to Ritesh Sidhwani's mother's death, we have listed down the top news of the week.

Instagram
Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week Photo: Instagram
info_icon

This week was a mix of sad and exciting news from B-town. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 appearance to Ritesh Sidhwani's mother's death, we have listed down the top news of the week. 

Have a look at the top 5 Bollywood newsmakers of the week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearance at Cannes 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. On day 1, she wore a custom black and white Falguni Shane Peacock gown with hand-beaten molten gold 3D flowers and plates. For her second look, the former Miss World was in a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver dramatic gown, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Aishwarya pulled off both looks with panache.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

Bishnoi Community's official statement for Salman Khan

Devendra Budiya, the President of the All India Bishnoi Society, shared an official statement replying to Somy Ali where they said that they are ready to forgive Salman Khan only if he apologizes regarding the blackbuck poaching case. As per a report in IANS, he said, "If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman.”

Celebs attend last rites of Ritesh Sidhwani's mother

On May 17, filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passed away. His friends from B-town attended the last rites held on May 18. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Ali Fazal among others attended it.

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion’s trailer released

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' trailer was unveiled on May 18 at the actor's hometown in Gwalior. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote, “With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career’s toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior where I dreamt of becoming an actor #Chandu Champion, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India’s pride Mr Murlikant Petkar.”

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan in 'Chandu Champion' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Anushka Sharma's reactions to Virat Kohli's RCB's victory in IPL matches

Recently, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She was seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli and the team. Anushka's epic reaction after RCB's victory against DC went viral on social media. In a video shared on X, when RCB wrapped the match in style, Anushka looked surprised and was seen standing off her seat and clapping for the team. She was captured with folded hands, thanking the Almighty. When RCB won a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18, the diva turned emotional and shed happy tears as she stood up from her seat and cheered for RCB and her husband.

If we have missed any other important Bollywood news of this week that grabbed the headlines, do let us know.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Forget Article 370, In The 2024 Polls Political Parties Talk More About The 1987 Kashmir Elections
  2. In Pics: Through The Electoral Length of Bengal
  3. BJP Uses Tribals As Vote Bank, Never Thinks About Their Development: Abhishek
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir, and Article 370
  5. Rahul’s ‘Maoist’ Language Making Companies Think 50 Times Before Investing In Cong-Ruled States: PM
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 Appearance, Anushka Sharma's Epic Reactions During RCB's Matches And More
  2. Soham Shah’s Psychological Thriller ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ To Be Screened At Rashtrapati Bhavan
  3. Abhishek Kumar Wants To Overcome His Claustrophobia With ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’
  4. 'Filled With Gratitude For Every Single Moment We’ve Shared': Anil Kapoor's Wedding Anniversary Note For Sunita Is All Things Love
  5. Janhvi Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Actresses Who Stunned In Muted Tones Lehengas
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Go Sunrisers Mode Despite Losing Head Early
  2. Arsenal Vs Everton: Gunners 'Can't Get Too Emotional' Ahead Of EPL Final Day - Odegaard
  3. Manu Bhaker Comes Out As Most Successful Shooter In Olympic Selection Trials
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  5. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Fumes At Broadcaster For 'Breach Of Privacy' After Audio Goes Viral
World News
  1. Key Antarctica Meetings Begin In Kochi On May 20 Under Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict
  2. Heavy Rains Set Off Flash Floods In Northern Afghanistan, Killing At Least 47 People
  3. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  4. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  5. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup