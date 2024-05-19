This week was a mix of sad and exciting news from B-town. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2024 appearance to Ritesh Sidhwani's mother's death, we have listed down the top news of the week.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearance at Cannes 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. On day 1, she wore a custom black and white Falguni Shane Peacock gown with hand-beaten molten gold 3D flowers and plates. For her second look, the former Miss World was in a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver dramatic gown, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Aishwarya pulled off both looks with panache.
Bishnoi Community's official statement for Salman Khan
Devendra Budiya, the President of the All India Bishnoi Society, shared an official statement replying to Somy Ali where they said that they are ready to forgive Salman Khan only if he apologizes regarding the blackbuck poaching case. As per a report in IANS, he said, "If Salman himself apologizes, the Bishnoi society will consider the apology. The mistake was not made by Somy Ali, but it was committed by Salman.”
Celebs attend last rites of Ritesh Sidhwani's mother
On May 17, filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani's mother passed away. His friends from B-town attended the last rites held on May 18. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Angad Bedi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Ali Fazal among others attended it.
Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion’s trailer released
Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' trailer was unveiled on May 18 at the actor's hometown in Gwalior. Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote, “With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career’s toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior where I dreamt of becoming an actor #Chandu Champion, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India’s pride Mr Murlikant Petkar.”
Anushka Sharma's reactions to Virat Kohli's RCB's victory in IPL matches
Recently, Anushka Sharma was spotted at the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She was seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli and the team. Anushka's epic reaction after RCB's victory against DC went viral on social media. In a video shared on X, when RCB wrapped the match in style, Anushka looked surprised and was seen standing off her seat and clapping for the team. She was captured with folded hands, thanking the Almighty. When RCB won a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18, the diva turned emotional and shed happy tears as she stood up from her seat and cheered for RCB and her husband.
