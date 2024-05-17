Art & Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, 7 Unforgettable Debut Red Carpet Looks By Indian Actresses

Here are some of the most iconic Cannes red carpet debut outfits by popular Indian celebrities. Check out the looks inside.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Films and fashion make up the bulk of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has kicked off at the French Riviera, all eyes are on the red carpet. This year is big for India as several celebrities are set to mark their presence at the event. Till now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, and Sobhita Dhulipala have made their red-carpet appearance.

As we wait for celebrities like Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari to wow us with their appearance, let’s take a look at the outfits worn by Bollywood celebrities at their Cannes debut. From intricate sarees to avant-garde gowns, their fashion choices not only reflected India's rich heritage but also set new benchmarks in fashion.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actor’s illustrious Cannes journey began in 2002 when she made her red-carpet debut in a Neeta Lulla yellow saree adorned with heavy gold jewelry for the premiere of her film ‘Devdas.’ Accompanied by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she captivated the global audience with her traditional avatar.

2. Deepika Padukone

For her Cannes debut in 2010, Padukone opted for a white and gold saree crafted by Rohit Bal. Complemented by a classic low bun, kundan earrings, a gold cuff bracelet, and a bindi, her look epitomized timeless grace.

3. Sonam Kapoor

The fashionista wore a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown for her debut in 2011. She completed the look with an Amrapali ring and Chopard earrings.

4. Diana Penty

For her debut on the Cannes red carpet in 2019, she made a statement on the red carpet in a NEDO by Nedret Taciroglu couture beige gown. She opted for jewellery by de Grisogono. The aptly named India earrings and an Allegra ring added a touch of elegance and sparkle.

5. Anushka Sharma

The actor made a stunning debut at Cannes last year in a cream off-shoulder ruffled gown by Richard Quinn. Her look featured striking floral accents on the bodice. She paired the gown with a sleek bun, natural makeup, and simple accessories.

6. Priyanka Chopra

The ‘Citadel’ actor made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2019 in a shimmering black and red strapless gown crafted by Roberto Cavalli. Paired with Chopard earrings, she exuded old-school Hollywood glamour.

7. Sara Ali Khan

Embracing her cultural roots for her debut at Cannes in 2023, Khan donned an ivory and beige lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The look featured a multi-panel skirt adorned with hand embroidery, while the top shimmered with crystals, pearls, and resham detailing. Adding an extra touch of elegance, she opted for two dupattas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With Congress’ Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Avinash Pandey on Gorakhpur, Congress, Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Mercury Continues To Soar In Rajasthan, Barmer Hottest At 46.5 Deg C
  4. Wrong CUET-UG Question Paper Distributed At Kanpur Centre, Exam Rescheduled To May 29: NTA
  5. Day In Pics: May 17, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Deep Dive: Bhansali’s Heeramandi
  2. Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
  3. ‘Reunion’ Trailer Review: Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev Come Up With A Wild High School Ride Of Twists And Turns
  4. Did You Know Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Planned Their Destination Wedding In South Africa?
  5. HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk Speaks About ADOR's Min Hee-jin, Calls Her 'One Malicious Individual'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  2. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai's Hardik Pandya Wins Toss To Bowl First Against KL Rahul's Lucknow
  3. English Premier League, Matchday 38, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  4. Brazil To Host 2027 Women's World Cup
  5. Emilia Romagna GP 2024 Preview: Senna's 30th Death Anniversary; Norris Seeks Another Win
World News
  1. Teen Arrested In Connection With Fatal Citi Bike Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Near Soho Luxury Hotel In New York
  2. Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades
  3. Watch | Severe Storms Strike Houston Leaving 4 Dead And '900,000 Families' Without Electricity; Flood Watch Issued
  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery Join Hands To Launch Sports Streaming Service “Venu Sports”
  5. Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup