Films and fashion make up the bulk of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has kicked off at the French Riviera, all eyes are on the red carpet. This year is big for India as several celebrities are set to mark their presence at the event. Till now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, and Sobhita Dhulipala have made their red-carpet appearance.