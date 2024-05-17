Films and fashion make up the bulk of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. As the 2024 Cannes Film Festival has kicked off at the French Riviera, all eyes are on the red carpet. This year is big for India as several celebrities are set to mark their presence at the event. Till now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela, and Sobhita Dhulipala have made their red-carpet appearance.
As we wait for celebrities like Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari to wow us with their appearance, let’s take a look at the outfits worn by Bollywood celebrities at their Cannes debut. From intricate sarees to avant-garde gowns, their fashion choices not only reflected India's rich heritage but also set new benchmarks in fashion.
1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The actor’s illustrious Cannes journey began in 2002 when she made her red-carpet debut in a Neeta Lulla yellow saree adorned with heavy gold jewelry for the premiere of her film ‘Devdas.’ Accompanied by her co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she captivated the global audience with her traditional avatar.
2. Deepika Padukone
For her Cannes debut in 2010, Padukone opted for a white and gold saree crafted by Rohit Bal. Complemented by a classic low bun, kundan earrings, a gold cuff bracelet, and a bindi, her look epitomized timeless grace.
3. Sonam Kapoor
The fashionista wore a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown for her debut in 2011. She completed the look with an Amrapali ring and Chopard earrings.
4. Diana Penty
For her debut on the Cannes red carpet in 2019, she made a statement on the red carpet in a NEDO by Nedret Taciroglu couture beige gown. She opted for jewellery by de Grisogono. The aptly named India earrings and an Allegra ring added a touch of elegance and sparkle.
5. Anushka Sharma
The actor made a stunning debut at Cannes last year in a cream off-shoulder ruffled gown by Richard Quinn. Her look featured striking floral accents on the bodice. She paired the gown with a sleek bun, natural makeup, and simple accessories.
6. Priyanka Chopra
The ‘Citadel’ actor made her Cannes red carpet debut in 2019 in a shimmering black and red strapless gown crafted by Roberto Cavalli. Paired with Chopard earrings, she exuded old-school Hollywood glamour.
7. Sara Ali Khan
Embracing her cultural roots for her debut at Cannes in 2023, Khan donned an ivory and beige lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The look featured a multi-panel skirt adorned with hand embroidery, while the top shimmered with crystals, pearls, and resham detailing. Adding an extra touch of elegance, she opted for two dupattas.