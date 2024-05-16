Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Splash As She Heads To French Riviera For Red Carpet Debut

Actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her red carpert debut at Cannes 2024. She will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the prestigious film festival. Vanity Fair will host the event. It celebrates the achievements of women in the entertainment industry from various countries. On Thursday morning, Kiara was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Pics and videos of the 'Shershaah' actress from the airport have gone viral on social media.
Kiara made a stylish appearance at the airport. She was seen wearing a white turtle neck sweater that she paired with white pants. She also wore a beige overcoat with it. The diva completed her look with a pair of cool sunglasses and carried a stylish handbag.
Have a look at Kiara Advani's video here.
As per Variety, the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will have four panel discussions which will focus on global filming incentives. The panel discussion will take place at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18. Kiara is said to be participating in the Red Sea International Film Festival panel.
Meanwhile, Cannes bonafide regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also left for the festival along with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress was seen with an arm sling on her right hand which hints that she had an injury. Aishwarya was in a black outfit and a blue knee-length coat while Aaradhya was in a blue hoodie paired with black pants.
Coming back to Kiara Advani, she will be seen in a Telugu film 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. It is directed by S Shankar. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh. It is also rumoured that she will join the cast of 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.