Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Splash As She Heads To French Riviera For Red Carpet Debut

Actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her red carpert debut at Cannes 2024. She will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the prestigious film festival. Vanity Fair will host the event. It celebrates the achievements of women in the entertainment industry from various countries. On Thursday morning, Kiara was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Pics and videos of the 'Shershaah' actress from the airport have gone viral on social media.