Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Splash As She Heads To French Riviera For Red Carpet Debut

Kiara Advani made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport as she left for French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Instagram
Kiara Advani heads to Cannes Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her red carpert debut at Cannes 2024. She will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the prestigious film festival. Vanity Fair will host the event. It celebrates the achievements of women in the entertainment industry from various countries. On Thursday morning, Kiara was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival. Pics and videos of the 'Shershaah' actress from the airport have gone viral on social media.

Kiara made a stylish appearance at the airport. She was seen wearing a white turtle neck sweater that she paired with white pants. She also wore a beige overcoat with it. The diva completed her look with a pair of cool sunglasses and carried a stylish handbag.

Have a look at Kiara Advani's video here.

As per Variety, the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will have four panel discussions which will focus on global filming incentives. The panel discussion will take place at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18. Kiara is said to be participating in the Red Sea International Film Festival panel.

Meanwhile, Cannes bonafide regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also left for the festival along with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress was seen with an arm sling on her right hand which hints that she had an injury. Aishwarya was in a black outfit and a blue knee-length coat while Aaradhya was in a blue hoodie paired with black pants.

Coming back to Kiara Advani, she will be seen in a Telugu film 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. It is directed by S Shankar. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh. It is also rumoured that she will join the cast of 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa's Shivaji Statues and Changing Iconography Reveal Deepening Faultline
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna
  3. ED Can't Arrest Accused After Special Court Has Taken Cognisance Of Complaint: SC
  4. Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid
  5. 'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Bhumi Pednekar Struggled With Confidence, Turned To Fashion For ‘Self-Discovery’
  2. Ed Sheeran Talks About Meeting 'Warm Human Being' Shah Rukh Khan And Jamming On Some Songs With Him
  3. Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce, Says Her Mom Pooja Bedi Attended Her Father's 'Second Marriage'
  4. Prateik Babbar On Mom Smita Patil's 1976 Film 'Manthan' Screening At Cannes 2024: A Symbolic Moment For Me
  5. Priyanka Chopra Is Back In LA, Says ‘Being Home Is Feeding My Soul’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  2. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s Happy Homecoming Sees Him Clinching Gold - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri's Career Highlights: Five Unforgettable Moments Ahead Of His Retirement
  4. Italian Open: Sabalenka Beats Ostapenko, Collins Awaits In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Brazil Serie A Suspended For 2 Rounds Amid Flood Crisis In The South
World News
  1. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  2. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  3. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  4. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  5. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup