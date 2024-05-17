Hollywood

Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics

D. B. Sweeney, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others came for the screening of ‘Megalopolis’ at Cannes Film Festival.

D. B. Sweeney, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight Photo: Andreea Alexandru
info_icon

Francis Ford Coppola wrote, directed, and produced ‘Megalopolis’, a 2024 American epic science fiction drama film. The film is set in an imagined modern-day New York City after a devastating disaster and stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Grace VanderWaal, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman.

‘Megalopolis’, a lengthy passion project for Francis Ford Coppola, who originally had the concept for the movie in 1977 and began actively developing it in 1983, saw many delays and cancellations throughout the years. Coppola restarted the project in 2019, investing $120 million of his own money on the film.

For the unversed, the story revolves around an accident which destroys the decrepit metropolis known as New Rome. Cesar Catilina, an idealist architect with the ability to manipulate time, wants to rebuild it as a sustainable utopia, but his opponent, corrupt Mayor Franklyn Cicero, is determined to maintaining the current quo. Franklyn’s socialite daughter, Julia, is torn between them, seeking meaning in her life after becoming bored of the influence she inherited.

‘Megalopolis’ had a screening recently at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. It saw the entire film fraternity come down to have a great time. From India even, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also there. Here are a few glimpses from the screening:

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

2. Emma Todt

Emma Todt
Emma Todt Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

Emma Todt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

3. Luma Grothe

Luma Grothe
Luma Grothe Photo: Daniel Cole
info_icon

Luma Grothe poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

4. Omar Sy

Omar Sy
Omar Sy Photo: Daniel Cole
info_icon

Omar Sy poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

5. Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Nathalie Emmanuel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6. Grace VanderWaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza And Francis Ford Coppola

Grace VanderWaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza And Francis Ford Coppola
Grace VanderWaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza And Francis Ford Coppola Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

Grace VanderWaal, from left, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, and director Francis Ford Coppola pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

7. Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

Aubrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

8. Caroline Daur

Caroline Daur
Caroline Daur Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

Caroline Daur poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9. Alton Mason

Alton Mason
Alton Mason Photo: Vianney Le Caer
info_icon

Alton Mason poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

10. D. B. Sweeney, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight

D. B. Sweeney, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight
D. B. Sweeney, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight Photo: Andreea Alexandru
info_icon

D. B. Sweeney, from left, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, director Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza and Jon Voight pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

12. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig Photo: Daniel Cole
info_icon

Jury president Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

13. Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola Photo: Scott A Garfitt
info_icon

Director Francis Ford Coppola poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

14. Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza Photo: Andreea Alexandru
info_icon

Aubrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

15. Giancarlo Esposito, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight

Giancarlo Esposito, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight
Giancarlo Esposito, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight Photo: Daniel Cole
info_icon

Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, director Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza and Jon Voight pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Megalopolis’ at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Forecast Of Thunderstorms, Rain In Maharashtra's Latur, Nanded Districts
  2. SC Reserves Verdict On Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Arrest; Delhi CM Allowed To Move Trial Court For Bail
  3. 85 Pc Indians Say Climate Change Affecting Them: Survey
  4. Over 2,000 Cops To Guard PM's Saturday Rally: Delhi Police
  5. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP Alleges BJP Conspiracy To Frame Kejriwal; Police Takes Her To Delhi CM's House To Recreate Crime Scene
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Reunion’ Trailer Review: Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev Come Up With A Wild High School Ride Of Twists And Turns
  2. Did You Know Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Planned Their Destination Wedding In South Africa?
  3. HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk Speaks About ADOR's Min Hee-jin, Calls Her 'One Malicious Individual'
  4. Sharmin Segal To Star Opposite Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal Next In 'Love And War'? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Nayak 2': Anil Kapoor-Rani Mukerji To Reunite For The Sequel? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai's Hardik Pandya Wins Toss To Bowl First Against KL Rahul's Lucknow
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  3. Brazil To Host 2027 Women's World Cup
  4. Emilia Romagna GP 2024 Preview: Senna's 30th Death Anniversary; Norris Seeks Another Win
  5. FIM JuniorGP: India's Rider Kavin Quintal Eyes Top-10 Finish In Barcelona
World News
  1. Census Bureau Reports: Detroit Sees First Population Rise After Decades
  2. Watch | Severe Storms Strike Houston Leaving 4 Dead And '900,000 Families' Without Electricity; Flood Watch Issued
  3. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery Join Hands To Launch Sports Streaming Service “Venu Sports”
  4. Nearly 2 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Why 20 Indians Have Been Unable To Leave The Ship
  5. Man Discovers He's Not A Legal Citizen After Decades Of Living And Paying Taxes In US
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup