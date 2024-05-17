Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics

Francis Ford Coppola wrote, directed, and produced ‘Megalopolis’, a 2024 American epic science fiction drama film. The film is set in an imagined modern-day New York City after a devastating disaster and stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Grace VanderWaal, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman.
‘Megalopolis’, a lengthy passion project for Francis Ford Coppola, who originally had the concept for the movie in 1977 and began actively developing it in 1983, saw many delays and cancellations throughout the years. Coppola restarted the project in 2019, investing $120 million of his own money on the film.
For the unversed, the story revolves around an accident which destroys the decrepit metropolis known as New Rome. Cesar Catilina, an idealist architect with the ability to manipulate time, wants to rebuild it as a sustainable utopia, but his opponent, corrupt Mayor Franklyn Cicero, is determined to maintaining the current quo. Franklyn’s socialite daughter, Julia, is torn between them, seeking meaning in her life after becoming bored of the influence she inherited.
‘Megalopolis’ had a screening recently at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. It saw the entire film fraternity come down to have a great time. From India even, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also there. Here are a few glimpses from the screening:
1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
2. Emma Todt
3. Luma Grothe
4. Omar Sy
5. Nathalie Emmanuel
6. Grace VanderWaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza And Francis Ford Coppola
Grace VanderWaal, from left, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, and director Francis Ford Coppola pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
7. Aubrey Plaza
8. Caroline Daur
9. Alton Mason
10. D. B. Sweeney, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight
D. B. Sweeney, from left, Talia Shire, Giancarlo Esposito, Laurence Fishburne, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, director Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza and Jon Voight pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
12. Greta Gerwig
13. Francis Ford Coppola
15. Giancarlo Esposito, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza And Jon Voight
Giancarlo Esposito, from left, Chloe Fineman, Nathalie Emmanuel, director Francis Ford Coppola, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza and Jon Voight pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Megalopolis' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.