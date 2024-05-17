Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics

For the unversed, the story revolves around an accident which destroys the decrepit metropolis known as New Rome. Cesar Catilina, an idealist architect with the ability to manipulate time, wants to rebuild it as a sustainable utopia, but his opponent, corrupt Mayor Franklyn Cicero, is determined to maintaining the current quo. Franklyn’s socialite daughter, Julia, is torn between them, seeking meaning in her life after becoming bored of the influence she inherited.