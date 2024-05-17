Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In A Falguni Shane Peacock Gown At 'Megalopolis' Screening

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a gown, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, for her first look at Cannes 2024.

ANI
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024 Photo: ANI
info_icon

Popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning entrance at the Cannes Film Festival, captivating viewers with her latest fashion statement as she graced the premiere of the much-awaited ‘Megalopolis.’ Sporting a striking black and gold butterfly ensemble, this marks her first appearance at the French Riviera for this year’s festival.

The actress represented India at Cannes 2024 wearing a stunning gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. As a veteran at the film festival, she chose a bold black-and-white dress with beautiful gold details for the red carpet. The custom-made gown had a fitted bodice and a long train. She paired her elegant outfit with subtle makeup and a half-up hairstyle. What caught everyone’s attention was that the gown’s train was adorned with intricate golden floral embellishments, adding to its charm. Her fashion choice truly made a memorable statement.

Before arriving at Cannes, fans were worried when they saw the ‘Devdas’ actress at the Mumbai Airport. She had her arm in a sling, and a white cast was noticeable around her wrist at the carpet.

Netizens reacted on social media to her first look at Cannes, praising her. A user wrote, “MISS WORLD IS MISS WORLDING AT CANNES AND HOW!!” Another wrote, “Not a big fan of the gown itself!! Shane and Falguni could have done way better!! But Aishwarya looks gorgeous!! The face card still packs the punch!!” One more wrote, “Hands broken. Whole Bachchan clan is after her life. Taking care of her ailing mother. Gained weight. Devoted her life & career raising her daughter. But here she is Smiling & posing like an absolute Goddess in her 50s May god protect you aish.”

Aishwarya arrived in the French city on May 16, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo received a warm welcome at the French Riviera.

Apart from her, other popular actresses including Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also soon expected to make their Cannes appearances. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lecturing India On Human Rights Would Not Work: Indian American Lawmakers
  2. Swati Maliwal FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar Slapped, Kicked, Hit Me,' Kejriwal Aide Booked
  3. Maratha Quota Agitation Overshadows Maharashtra’s Poll Pitch
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Where Political Parties Stand On Reservation And Social Justice
  5. Indore Civic Body Withdraws `Military-Like' Uniform Of Anti-Encroachment Squad After Controversy
Entertainment News
  1. 'Pushpa' Actor Fahadh Faasil To Collaborate With 'Drishyam' Director Jeethu Joseph On His Next
  2. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In A Falguni Shane Peacock Gown At 'Megalopolis' Screening
  3. Pankaj Udhas Birth Anniversary Special: 'Chitti Aayi Hai' To 'Chupke Chupke', 10 Songs That Capture His Musical Genius
  4. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  5. Most Fashionable Actors From The World Of Television
Sports News
  1. LPGA Tournament: Rose Zhang Withdraws Due To Illness After Playing Three Holes
  2. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The Wankhede Stadium? Know Mumbai's Weather Forecast
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra And Jakub Vadlejch To Compete At Golden Spike In Ostrava
  4. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Takes Early Lead Over Jordan Spieth
  5. SRH Vs GT: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
World News
  1. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  2. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  3. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
  4. Xi, Putin Hint At Political Settlement To End Ukraine War; Warn US Against Hindering Close China-Russia Ties
  5. Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup