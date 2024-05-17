Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In A Falguni Shane Peacock Gown At 'Megalopolis' Screening

Popular actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning entrance at the Cannes Film Festival, captivating viewers with her latest fashion statement as she graced the premiere of the much-awaited ‘Megalopolis.’ Sporting a striking black and gold butterfly ensemble, this marks her first appearance at the French Riviera for this year’s festival.
The actress represented India at Cannes 2024 wearing a stunning gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. As a veteran at the film festival, she chose a bold black-and-white dress with beautiful gold details for the red carpet. The custom-made gown had a fitted bodice and a long train. She paired her elegant outfit with subtle makeup and a half-up hairstyle. What caught everyone’s attention was that the gown’s train was adorned with intricate golden floral embellishments, adding to its charm. Her fashion choice truly made a memorable statement.
Before arriving at Cannes, fans were worried when they saw the ‘Devdas’ actress at the Mumbai Airport. She had her arm in a sling, and a white cast was noticeable around her wrist at the carpet.
Netizens reacted on social media to her first look at Cannes, praising her. A user wrote, “MISS WORLD IS MISS WORLDING AT CANNES AND HOW!!” Another wrote, “Not a big fan of the gown itself!! Shane and Falguni could have done way better!! But Aishwarya looks gorgeous!! The face card still packs the punch!!” One more wrote, “Hands broken. Whole Bachchan clan is after her life. Taking care of her ailing mother. Gained weight. Devoted her life & career raising her daughter. But here she is Smiling & posing like an absolute Goddess in her 50s May god protect you aish.”
Aishwarya arrived in the French city on May 16, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo received a warm welcome at the French Riviera.
Apart from her, other popular actresses including Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also soon expected to make their Cannes appearances.