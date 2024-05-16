Watch: Injured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jets Off To Attend Cannes Film Festival 2024 With Daughter Aaradhya

A regular attendee of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is gearing up to grace the red carpet once again this year. On Wednesday night, she was spotted at the Mumbai Airport alongside her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, heading to the French city.
However, it was her right arm, clad in a sling that sparked concern among many fans. Despite the actress remaining tight-lipped about the injury, fans expressed their worries on social media through comments.
Various snippets from the airport have circulated online, capturing the attention of viewers. In a viral video, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ actress is seen wearing an oversized blue coat, maintaining a smile despite her injury, upon arrival at the airport. Meanwhile, her daughter, sporting a new hairstyle, lent a helping hand by carrying her mother’s handbag as they made their way to the entry gate. Aaradhya opted for a sweatshirt paired with black trousers for the journey. Both the mother-daughter donned comfortable attires and smiled and waved at the paparazzi.
Take a look here:
Fans expressed concern over her injury. One netizen said, “OMG she will walk Cannes with injured hands, God bless!” Another commented, “I hope she is fine and well. The most gorgeous graceful person Aishwarya. Cant wait to see her at cannes. Love her so much.” One more penned, “She looks so happy and healthy...Can’t wait to see her on the red carpet.” A comment read, “The way she is taking care of her daughter. Wow!” One more read, “Looking forward to her Cannes look.” Many wished the actress “get well soon.”
As for the actress’ history with Cannes Film Festival, she made her first appearance on the red carpet, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2002. It was the year of the premiere of their film ‘Devdas.’ Since then, the actor has graced the festival six times, and will soon make her seventh appearance at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors for L’Oreal Paris.
Apart from her, other Indian actress including Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani, and Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen making appearances at the esteemed film festival in the coming days.