After an arduous wait of 17 years, India clinched the T20 World Cup trophy last night after a nail-biting match with South Africa. This marked India’s second ICC T20 World Cup win. Anushka Sharma penned a heartwarming note to congratulate the team and her husband Virat Kohli. The posts have gone viral on Instagram.
Taking to her social media, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures of Team India celebrating their win after the match. One picture featured Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posing with the trophy. Another photo showed an emotional Hardik Pandya being hugged by Rohit. While the others showed the team members celebrating as they won the finals. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV… yes, my darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS – CONGRATULATIONS!!”
Anushka shared another post that was dedicated to Virat. She shared a picture of Virat lifting the trophy as the tricolour was wrapped around his shoulders. Sharing the picture, she penned an emotional note. The actor wrote, “AND… I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”
Both posts have fetched hundreds of likes. Reacting to the posts, one fan said, “We love this man too.” A second fan mentioned, “Love him more than words can ever express!” A third fan commented, “All of this is just sooooo emotional! Not at all ready for the next phase (retirement)!”
India won the match by seven runs. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in a cameo appearance in Triptii Dimri-Babil Khan starrer ‘Qala.’