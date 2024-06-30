Taking to her social media, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures of Team India celebrating their win after the match. One picture featured Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posing with the trophy. Another photo showed an emotional Hardik Pandya being hugged by Rohit. While the others showed the team members celebrating as they won the finals. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV… yes, my darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS – CONGRATULATIONS!!”