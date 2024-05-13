Art & Entertainment

Viral Video: Anushka Sharma Has A Priceless Reaction After Virat Kohli, RCB's Win Against DC In IPL 2024 Match

Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's team RCB's win against DC in Sunday's IPL 2024 match has gone viral.

X
Anushka Sharma's reaction after RCB's victory over DC in IPL match Photo: X
info_icon

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma leaves no stone unturned to support her husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and so as the latter. He makes sure to make his wife feel special and be with her through thick and thin. Anushka, Virat, and their kids are in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Anushka has been watching Virat’s matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL.

On Sunday, Anushka was spotted at the IPL 2024 match between RCB and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She was seen cheering for her husband and the team. Anushka's epic reaction after RCB's victory against DC has gone viral on social media.

In videos and photos that have surfaced, Anushka was seen seated in the stands and rooting for Virat. In a video shared on X, when RCB wrapped the match in style, Anushka looked surprised and was seen sending off her seat and clapping for the team. She was captured with folded hands, thanking the Almighty. Virat was seen pointing to someone from the ground and fans thought it was towards his wife after the big win.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli scored only 27 runs including one boundary shot and hit three sixes during the IPL match. Ishant Sharma took his wicket. RCB won the fifth spot in the points table in IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their son, Akaay in February this year. Recently, they made their first public appearance since welcoming her son. Also, Anushka celebrated her 36th birthday on May 1. She was in Bengaluru with Virat and their close friends to ring in the special day.

On the work front,  Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 'Zero' in 2018. She featured opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She will be seen in sports drama Chakda ‘Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film was scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2023 but the official release date is yet to be announced.

