Virat Kohli Shares Glimpses From Anushka Sharma’s 36th Birthday Celebrations, Calls It ‘One Of The Best Food Experiences’

Anushka Sharma recently celebrated her 36th birthday and on the special occasion, she headed out for a dinner date with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. The ace Indian skipper also shared a sneak peek into their celebrations.
Sharing a cover of a booklet that read ‘Celebrating Anushka’ with Lupa written under it, Virat praised chef Manu Chandra by penning a note. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.” It looks like Virat and Anushka had a gala time at his restaurant Lupa in Bengaluru.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Faf du Plessis shared that he Anushka and Virat Kohli stepped out to celebrate her birthday in Bengaluru and hosted an intimate party. Check out the picture:
Earlier, on the day of Anushka’s birthday on May 1, Virat had shared a heartwarming birthday post for the actress, and called her the “light to our world.” He wrote in the caption, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.”
For those caught unaware, Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and also have a daughter named Vamika. Finally, in February this year, the couple welcomed their second baby, son Akaay. Virat even took a two-month paternity break to spend time with her newborn son, and Anushka reportedly gave birth to Virat in the UK. During a post-match presentation ceremony during the IPL 2024, Virat had said, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience.”
Advertisement
When Anushka made her way back to India, she asked the photographers to not click the baby as she reached the airport. She also requested them to not click her when she was with her children.
On the work front, Anushka, who has been on a long sabbatical, will be seen next in ‘Chakda Express’, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.