Art & Entertainment

Virat Kohli Shares Glimpses From Anushka Sharma’s 36th Birthday Celebrations, Calls It ‘One Of The Best Food Experiences’

Anushka Sharma turned 36 recently and her husband anc cricketer Virat Kohli gave a sneak peek into the celebrations.

Advertisement

Instagram
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate her 36th birthday Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Anushka Sharma recently celebrated her 36th birthday and on the special occasion, she headed out for a dinner date with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli. The ace Indian skipper also shared a sneak peek into their celebrations. 

Sharing a cover of a booklet that read ‘Celebrating Anushka’ with Lupa written under it, Virat praised chef Manu Chandra by penning a note. He wrote in the caption, “Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.” It looks like Virat and Anushka had a gala time at his restaurant Lupa in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

info_icon

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Faf du Plessis shared that he Anushka and Virat Kohli stepped out to celebrate her birthday in Bengaluru and hosted an intimate party. Check out the picture:

info_icon

Earlier, on the day of Anushka’s birthday on May 1, Virat had shared a heartwarming birthday post for the actress, and called her the “light to our world.” He wrote in the caption, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.”

For those caught unaware, Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and also have a daughter named Vamika. Finally, in February this year, the couple welcomed their second baby, son Akaay. Virat even took a two-month paternity break to spend time with her newborn son, and Anushka reportedly gave birth to Virat in the UK. During a post-match presentation ceremony during the IPL 2024, Virat had said, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience.”

Advertisement

When Anushka made her way back to India, she asked the photographers to not click the baby as she reached the airport. She also requested them to not click her when she was with her children. 

On the work front, Anushka, who has been on a long sabbatical, will be seen next in ‘Chakda Express’, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Move; Congress Says 'Some Chess Moves Left’
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates