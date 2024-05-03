Virat Kohli Shares Glimpses From Anushka Sharma’s 36th Birthday Celebrations, Calls It ‘One Of The Best Food Experiences’

For those caught unaware, Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and also have a daughter named Vamika. Finally, in February this year, the couple welcomed their second baby, son Akaay. Virat even took a two-month paternity break to spend time with her newborn son, and Anushka reportedly gave birth to Virat in the UK. During a post-match presentation ceremony during the IPL 2024, Virat had said, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience.”