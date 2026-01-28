WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Fined 12 Lakhs During Delhi Capitals' Defeat Against Gujarat Giants

Jemimah Rodrigues fined INR 12 Lakh in WPL match number 17
Delhi Capitals maintained a slow over rate against Gujarat Giants
The Giants eventually cliched a 3-wicket victory
Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has been fined INR 12 Lakhs by the Women's Premier League authorities after her side maintained a consistent slow over rate during their all-important WPL match against the Gujarat Giants in Vadodara.
It was a crucial fixture for both the sides in terms of their play-offs qualification scenario. Prior to the match last night, Delhi and Gujarat had 6 points each and by the end of the contest, it was the latter team that cruised to the victory.
The loss heavily affected Delhi's chances of making it to the play-offs. The 3-time WPL runners-up have no option but to win their last league game against UP Warriorz, who are also on the hunt for a top 3 spot.
While the loss did shatter the Capital city's hopes, the fine imposed on Jemimah well and truly describes just how the night went for them.
Since it was her first offence of the season under the rules of the WPL Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Jemimah was fined 12 Lakhs.
What Happened In The Match?
Gujarat Giants edged out Delhi Capitals by just 3 runs in a last-ball thriller that went down the wire.
The Giants posted 174/9, thanks to Beth Mooney’s composed 58 and a sharp 39 from Anushka Sharma. Despite Sree Charani’s brilliant 4/31 for Delhi, GG reached a competitive total.
Delhi’s chase stumbled early at 100/6, but a sensational 70-run partnership between Niki Prasad (47) and Sneh Rana (29) brought them to the brink of victory.
With 9 needed off the final over, Sophie Devine turned hero, taking two wickets to defend the target. Devine finished with 4/37, securing GG’s climb to second in the standings.