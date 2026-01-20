Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming, WPL 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians have managed just two wins from five games so far
Delhi Capitals at bottom of table with three losses from four matches
Capitals won the toss and opted to field first
Reigning champions Mumbai Indians will be keen to arrest their slump and revive their campaign as they meet an equally struggling Delhi Capitals in match 13 of Women's Premier League match 2026 at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium on Tuesday (January 20). Watch the T20 cricket match live.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI have managed just two wins from five outings so far and have looked off the pace for large parts of the season. On the other hand, last season's runners-up Delhi Capitals are rooted to the bottom of the table with three losses from four matches.
Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Rahila Firdous (wk), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Deeya Yadav, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Lucy Hamilton, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma
Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channel in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, Lucy Hamilton, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Chinelle Henry, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma (wk), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Milly Illingworth, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Rahila Firdous