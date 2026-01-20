MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Play-Offs Berth

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Catch the live score and play-by-play updates of match 13 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on January 20, 2026

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026, Womens Premier League Match Live Updates
Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in match 13 of WPL 2026 at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on January 20, 2026. X/Women's Premier League
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 14 of the Women's Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on January 20, 2026. Mumbai Indians entered the tournament with quite some fanfare and the tag of the defending champions, but this season has been a mixed bag for them, with only 2 wins out of 5 games. However, they are still sitting at the 2nd spot in the points table and all is not lost for them at all. They can finish at the top two in the league and today's match against the Delhi Capitals serves as the right match for that turnaround. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, who're playing this season under their new captain Jemimah Rodrigues, have had a forgettable season so far. They have managed to win only 1 game so far in the season and are sitting at the bottom of the table. However, it's still not all lost for them and they can still make a comeback in the season, but for that they'll have to win this match against the defending champions.
MI Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Streaming Info

You can watch the live telecast of MI vs DC clash on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! We are back with the live coverage of another WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on January 20, 2026. Stay tuned with us for the live updates of the real-time updates of the match.

