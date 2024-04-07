In a moment of breathtaking brilliance Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah unleashed a ferocious yorker to obliterate the stumps of Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw in a jaw-dropping display of bowling mastery during match 20 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between the two teams. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Bumrah's spell of 2 for 22 and a ferocious batting display helped MI earn their first win of the season on Sunday.
Chasing an improbable 235, Prithvi Shaw was keeping the Capitals in the hunt with a brisk 66 when Bumrah suddenly made the well set batter look like he had just some to the crease with an inch-perfect yorker.
As the uprooted leg stump fell unconscious on the ground, the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium erupted in joy and Shaw could only walk back to the pavilion still calculating what had hit him.
Bumrah finished with 2 for 22 in his four overs helping MI to a 29-run win, their first in the tournament.
Shaw's 66 off 40 balls and a spirited innings of 71 off just 25 balls by Tristan Stubbs meant that the visitors reached 205 for 8 narrowing down the margin of defeat to 29 runs.
A solid start from Rohit Sharma (49) and Ishan Kishan (42) and a 32-run last over bludgeoning by Romario Shepherd (39*) alongside an important cameo by Tim David (45*) took the hosts to 234/5.
In reply, apart from Shaw and Stubbs, only DC batter to give a meaningful contribution was Abhishek Porel who scored 41 but took 31 balls to score his runs. Porel was also dismissed by Bumrah.
For MI, South African Gerald Coetzee took four wickets for 34 runs while Shepherd also picked up a wicket even though he gave away 54 runs in his four overs.