Cricket

MI Vs DC, IPL 2024: 4,6,6,6,4,6 Romario Shepherd Wows Wankhede With 32 Runs In Last Over

With a strike rate of 390, Shepherd's blitz was the second quickest innings of more than 30 runs in the history of IPL

Advertisement

AP
Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April. 7, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

In a stunning display of brutal hitting, West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd on Thursday slammed 32 runs in the final over of the Mumbai Indians' innings to take his team to 234/5 against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2024. (Follow Live | Scorecard)

South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who is struggling with form since his return from injury, was at the receiving end of this astonishing assault.

Hardik Pandya - Photo: X/ @mipaltan
Hardik Pandya Vs Fans: Blame It On Mumbai Indians - Sourav Ganguly Defends MI Skipper

BY PTI

The West Indian all-rounder hit the first ball for a four and followed it with three massive sixes. He hit another four of the penultimate ball of the innings before making it a perfect finish by hitting a maximum of the final delivery. Shepherd finished unbeaten on 39 runs off just 10 balls.

Advertisement

With a strike rate of 390, Shepherd's blitz was the second quickest innings of more than 30 in the history of IPL. Only Chris Morris' strike rate of 422.22 in his 8-ball 38 not out for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2017 remains better than Shepherd's Thursday's knock.

Hardik Pandya (right) with Rohit Sharma ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans. - X/Ctrlmemes_
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 32-run final over by Nortje was also the second-worst 20th over in tournament history, just behind Harshal Patel's 37-run over for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

While the Caribbean stole the show with his pyrotechnics towards the end, Tim David, the non-striker in the final over, also remained unbeaten at 45 off just 21 balls helping MI plunder 96 runs in the final five overs.

Advertisement

Earlier, put into bat after losing the toss, MI started well with Rohit Sharma (49 off 27) and Ishan Kishan (42 off 23) sharing an 80-run stand for the opening wicket. However, DC bowlers pulled back well by taking wickets regularly. Suryakumar Yadav on his much-awaited return was dismissed by Nortje for a 2-ball Duck while Tilak Varma also got out cheaply.

The run rate kept dropping with MI skipper Hardik Pandya managing a laboured 33-ball 39. However, a strong start and an even better finish took the home side to a massive 234/5.

For the visitors, Axar Patel was the standout bowler picking 2 wickets for 35 runs. Nortje also got 2 wickets but the final over assault meant he had leaked 65 runs by the end of his 4-over spell.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained