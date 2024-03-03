Vidarbha Vs Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024, Semi-Final Day 2: Himanshu Mantri Century Helps MP Take First Innings Lead

Madhya Pradesh batter Himanshu Mantri in action on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-final match against Vidarbha at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, March 3, 2024. Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh batter Himanshu Mantri in action on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2024 semi-final match against Vidarbha at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, March 3, 2024. Photo: PTI